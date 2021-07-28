Tokyo Olympics: Pravin Jadhav bows out losing to world no.1 archer

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav's promising run at Tokyo Olympics comes to a halt, as he lost to USA's World no.1 Brady Ellison 0-6 in Round-16 of men's individual competition on Wednesday.

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav shot 9, 8, 10 in set 1. Followed by 10, 9, 7 in set 2. Two 8s in set 3 and a below-par 7 ended his chance.

The USA world no.1, who is the second seed at Tokyo, shot 9, 10 and 9 - a total of 28 in to win set 1. An 8, 10 and 9 followed up in set 2. Next, he shot another 26 against Pravin's 23 to emerge as the winner after series 3.

Pravin Jadhav had a sensational run at Tokyo Olympics, earlier today, he defeated World No.2 Russian Galsan Bazarchapov in a thumping 6-0 win over three sets to reach the last-16 of the men's individual archery round in Tokyo on Wednesday.



Bazarchapov playing under the ROC flag, only shot two 10s in nine arrows, including a seven in the first set. Jadhav, on the other hand, showed consistency with his performance with four 10s in nine arrows he shot.







