Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu steamrolls past NY Cheung and stays on track for a medal

Needing just 35 minutes to close out the match and brush past her opponent from Hong Kong, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist won, 21-9, 21-16 and marched ahead into the Round of 16!

Having said that, the 26-year-old Indian shuttler enjoys a healthy head-to-head lead against her Hong Kong counterpart. Towering at 5-0 on the board, Sindhu has never let Cheung Ngan Yi win a match against her, even if the Hong Kong player has managed to take a few games off the Sindhu racquet, in as many as 3 out of the 5 encounters, that spanned the full length of 3 games.

But, today, with another win over the 34th ranked Ngan Yi, Sindhu has now earned her ticket to the top place of her group and therefore will now move on to the Round of 16 where she is expected to lock horns against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, which will be the first real challenge for the 2019 World Champion.