Tokyo Olympics: B. Sai Praneeth bows out after poor show in Badminton

India's only entrant in this year's Men's single event in badminton and 13th seed, Sai Praneeth's disappointing campaign came to an end today as he got humbled by Mark Caljouw in identical straight sets, 14-21, 14-21.

Arjuna Awardee Sai Praneeth who became the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to win a bronze medal in the BWF World Championships in 2019, after Prakash Padukone, gave away the first set even after leading the set in the first half.

#Tokyo2020 - It's @saiprneeth92 in action against Mark Caljouw in the second of the group encounters for both of them in Tokyo



An even game so far!



9-9

In the second set, however, he came on strong and had a firm lead of 7-3 after which the game easily slipped out of his hand and in the favour of the Dutch attacker. Sai seemed to be frustrated with his shots and found it hard to focus on the match. With multiple wrong decisions called, Sai ultimately ended his Olympic run with a loss.



Probably one of his most poor performing tournaments, so far, Sai couldn't seem to find his rhythm in the game and had no answers to the strong Mark Caljouw, who made a comeback into both the sets.

