Indian Rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh qualify for Finals B after finishing last

A historic run for Indian rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh came to an end today as they finished last in Semi-Finals A/B in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls rowing and failed to qualify for medal contention.

The Indian rowers had a mixed tournament as they had both extreme highs and lows. The proudest moment was the fact that they were the first Indian rower to qualify for Semi-Finals A/B.

They put in maximum effort and were on track for a top 3 finish in the Semi-Finals at the initial stages of the race before their inexperience started showing as other teams surged ahead, leaving them behind.

The Indian duo finished sixth with a timing of 6:24.41. Arjun was the bower, while Arvind was the stroker. This performance sets the Indians up for even better performances in the next Olympics as they have the experience required.





World champions and perennial favourites Ireland dominated the Semi-Final's with a world record timing of 6:05.33, followed by Italy with 6:07.70. Belgium was the third team to qualify for Finals A with a timing of 6:13.07.



The Indian pair qualified for the repechage Semi Final's A/B by finishing third ahead of Uzbekistan with timing of 6:51.36.

