INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Archery

Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari reaches Round of 16

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari reaches Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's individual event.

Indian Archer Deepika Kumari
X

Deepika Kumari (Source: World Archery)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-28T15:23:12+05:30

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari puts up a brilliant show to reach the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics, after defeating USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in Round of 32 of the women's individual archery event on Wednesday.

Jennifer shot 9,10 and 7 to take the 1st set at 26, while Deepika shot a below-par 7 and followed up with two 9s to 25. Deepika shot an 8, 10, 10 to win the set 2 at 28, against the American's 25.

The Indian then shot 10, 9 and 8 win set 3 at 27 against 25. In the third set, Jennifer recovered to win 25-24, where Deepika shot a 6, which levelled things at 2-2. In the final set, Deepika managed to hit two 9s at 26, whereas Jennifer shot a 25 to win it.


Earlier, Deepika had won in the Round of 64 defeating Karma, Bhutan's first-ever archer at the Olympics with a score of 6-0.

In the men's individual round, earlier, Pravin Jadhav bowed out in the Men's Individual 1/32 round succumbing to a 0-6 defeat to USA's world no.1 Ellison Brady. While veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny of Israel in a tight shoot-off finish for a heartbreaking second-round exit in his last Olympics appearance.



Deepika Kumari Archery Tokyo Olympics 
