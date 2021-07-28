Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari reaches Round of 16

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari puts up a brilliant show to reach the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics, after defeating USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in Round of 32 of the women's individual archery event on Wednesday.

Jennifer shot 9,10 and 7 to take the 1st set at 26, while Deepika shot a below-par 7 and followed up with two 9s to 25. Deepika shot an 8, 10, 10 to win the set 2 at 28, against the American's 25.

The Indian then shot 10, 9 and 8 win set 3 at 27 against 25. In the third set, Jennifer recovered to win 25-24, where Deepika shot a 6, which levelled things at 2-2. In the final set, Deepika managed to hit two 9s at 26, whereas Jennifer shot a 25 to win it.

Phewww! #DeepikaKumari makes it to the next round!



The Indian defeated Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez of USA in a tight 1/16 Eliminations Round encounter.



🇮🇳 6⃣ - 4⃣ 🇺🇸



Deepika will play her 1/8 Eliminations match on Friday.#Tokyo2020 | #Archery pic.twitter.com/WUovQYXmLx — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 28, 2021





Earlier, Deepika had won in the Round of 64 defeating Karma, Bhutan's first-ever archer at the Olympics with a score of 6-0.



In the men's individual round, earlier, Pravin Jadhav bowed out in the Men's Individual 1/32 round succumbing to a 0-6 defeat to USA's world no.1 Ellison Brady. While veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny of Israel in a tight shoot-off finish for a heartbreaking second-round exit in his last Olympics appearance.





