Archery
Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari reaches Round of 16
India's ace archer Deepika Kumari reaches Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's individual event.
India's ace archer Deepika Kumari puts up a brilliant show to reach the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics, after defeating USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in Round of 32 of the women's individual archery event on Wednesday.
Jennifer shot 9,10 and 7 to take the 1st set at 26, while Deepika shot a below-par 7 and followed up with two 9s to 25. Deepika shot an 8, 10, 10 to win the set 2 at 28, against the American's 25.
The Indian then shot 10, 9 and 8 win set 3 at 27 against 25. In the third set, Jennifer recovered to win 25-24, where Deepika shot a 6, which levelled things at 2-2. In the final set, Deepika managed to hit two 9s at 26, whereas Jennifer shot a 25 to win it.
Phewww! #DeepikaKumari makes it to the next round!— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 28, 2021
🇮🇳 6⃣ - 4⃣ 🇺🇸
Deepika will play her 1/8 Eliminations match on Friday.#Tokyo2020 | #Archery pic.twitter.com/WUovQYXmLx
Earlier, Deepika had won in the Round of 64 defeating Karma, Bhutan's first-ever archer at the Olympics with a score of 6-0.
In the men's individual round, earlier, Pravin Jadhav bowed out in the Men's Individual 1/32 round succumbing to a 0-6 defeat to USA's world no.1 Ellison Brady. While veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny of Israel in a tight shoot-off finish for a heartbreaking second-round exit in his last Olympics appearance.