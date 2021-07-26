On Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics, India had a disappointing performance. From Archery to Hockey, some big names failed to make an impression in Tokyo. Sharath advancing to the third round and Bhavani Devi's tough challenge at the Fencing event were the highlights of the day. Let's take a look at everything that has happened today at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fencing

Bhavani Devi, India's first-ever fencer in the Olympics, was eliminated in the round of 32 stages of the sabre fencing event at the Tokyo Olympics. Bhavani Devi, who easily won her first round, was defeated by Manon Brunet in her second match in the Tokyo Olympics, However, she gave a tough fight and managed to win the first round. being a debutant in Olympics she has made the nation proud by entering the event for the first time from India. Although Bhavani failed to win a medal but it was indeed a great campaign for the Olympic debutant.





Bhavani Devi bowed out of the #Fencing second round at #Tokyo2020 against World No. 3 Monon Brunet 7-15 of #FRA



Archery

The Indian Men's Archery Team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai, were eliminated from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after falling to win against South Korea in the quarter-finals of the men's team event.





That's it! 😪



India's challenge in the men's team event is done and dusted as Korea take the third set 5⃣6⃣-5⃣4⃣

Shooting

Angad and Miraj were eliminated from the Skeet men's event after failing to advance in the further rounds. With 120 hits, Angad Bajwa finishes 18th in Men's Skeet qualifying round, while Mairaj finishes 25th with 117 hits. The Indian team has been unable to win a medal in any of the shooting events till now.





Sailing

In race four of the Women's One Person Dinghy-Laser Radial, Nethra Kumanan upped the charge and moved ahead by ten places to finish 15th after starting from the 25th position. Saravanan, on the other hand, struggled during the race today but fought hard, placing 20th in race two and 24th in race three; his overall ranking is 25 as of now, with more races to go, both have a chance to come back and get a good rank.





Vishnu Saravanan finished the day at 25th in the Men's Laser Standard event:⛵️

1⃣: 14th

2⃣: 20th (race was postponed to today)

3⃣: 24th



Table Tennis

To begin with the good news, Achanta Sharath Kamal advanced to the third round of the Men's Singles category by defeating Portuguese paddler Tiago Apolonia 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9.





SHARATH KAMAL TAKES THE WIN!



🇮🇳 4️⃣ - 2️⃣ 🇵🇹



After #ManikaBatra became the first Indian #TableTennis player to make it to the 3rd round in the Olympics, #SharathKamal follows suit today.



Indian table tennis superstar Manika Batra's spectacular second Olympic adventure came to an end after losing against the Austrian player Sofia Polcanova, 11-8, 11-2,11-5, 11-7 in the Round of 32 showdown. It was heartbreaking for Indian fans as Manika was one of the medal prospects for the Indian side at the Tokyo Olympics.





#TableTennis | MANIKA'S HISTORIC RUN COMES TO AN END.



🇮🇳 0️⃣ - 4️⃣ 🇦🇹



After impressing everyone at the first round, Sutirtha Mukherjee's Olympic campaign ends after losing to Fu Yu of Portugal in the second round, 3-11, 3-11, 5-11, 5-11.





NOT THIS TIME FOR THE INDIAN



Badminton

The Indian badminton duo, Satwik and Chirag lost against the Indonesian duo today, 21-13, 21-12. The Indian duo will face Ben Lane & Sean Vendy tomorrow.





Satwik/Chirag lose the second game 21-12 and the Minions pick up another win.



Boxing

Ashish Kumar Chaudhary was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics today at Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32. Ashish's Olympic ambition was shattered when he lost against Touheta Erbieke of China in a unanimous decision.









Swimming

After finishing fourth in Heat 2 of the Men's 200m Butterfly event at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian swimmer, Sajan Prakash, failed to qualify for the Semifinals of the Men's 200m Butterfly event. Sajan finished the race in 01:57.22 minutes.





#SajanPrakash finishes 24th in the 200m Butterfly Heats, is out of the semifinals.



Tennis

Sumit Nagal loses to World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the Men's Singles second round of the Tokyo Olympics after a fantastic first-round performance.

After Sumit's defeat, the fans got disappointed because he was India's only hope in tennis, as Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina had previously got an early exit out in the first round of the Olympics. As India's tennis campaign at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end, the good news arrived: Sumit Nagal and Sania Mirza's names had been added to the entry list for the mixed doubles events. Now Sumit and Sania will compete in the mixed doubles events at the Tokyo Olympics, keeping the Indian tennis fans hope alive.









Hockey

After the defeat against the Netherlands in the group stage, the Indian women's team lost against the German side by 0-2 in their second match today.





ANOTHER LOSS FOR INDIA



