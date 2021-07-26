Tokyo Olympics: Sajan Prakash finishes fourth in Heat 2, fails to qualify for the Semifinals

India's star-man, Sajan Prakash, failed to qualify for the Semifinals of the Men's 200m Butterfly event after finishing fourth in Heat 2 of the Men's 200m Butterfly event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian swimmer was competing against Norway's Tomoe Hvas, Ireland's Brendan Hyland, and Singapore's Zhen Wen Quah to name a few.

At the 100m mark, Prakash was in the 5th position, well behind the race leader.













Sajan Prakash's timing of 1:57.22 wasn't good enough for him to qualify for the Semifinals of the event.

His timing in the Heat saw him finish 24th overall.

The swimmer had earlier created history after becoming the first Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification 'A' mark with a timing of 1:56.38, 0.1 seconds under the 'A' mark.