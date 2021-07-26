Tokyo Olympics: Sailor Nethra surges ahead; Vishnu solidifies his position

Nethra Kumanan proved her mettle and grit by upping the ante and surging ahead by ten places to finish 15th after starting from the 25th position in race four of the Women's One Person Dinghy-Laser Radial. Kumanan, despite a slow start, found her groove and jumped ahead by eight places to 17th at the turn of mark 3. Gaining confidence and momentum, the Chennai born sailor managed to reach the 13th position at mark 5. Her experience held her back as she struggled to maintain her lead and eventually dropped back by two places, ending the race in the 15th position. However, her resurgence puts her in a great position to crack the top 10 with six more races to go.

India's Nethra Kumanan finishes 15th in race 4 (Source: Twitter)

Vishnu Saravanan suffered heartbreak yesterday with the postponement of race two where he managed to crack the top 3 at the early stages of the race. Today was different, as Saravanan struggled but showed heart after fighting to finish 20th in race two and 24th in race three. This was surely not Saravanan's best performance, but if we were to go by yesterday's showing, we see that he has what it takes to finish in the top ten if not higher. With seven more races to go, the Indian sailor has set himself in the perfect position to crack the top ten and qualify for the medal rounds.

Vishnu Saravanan dropped down to 25th after a disappointing race 2 and 3. He can still make the top 10 with 7 more races to go (Source:Twitter)

Both the sailors have good chances to make it count and land at the top while competing with the best in the medal rounds. India is not known for Sailing, but these stars help not only the audience at home sit up and take notice but also shine on the world stage, giving them and the country pride and recognition.

