India's first and only fencer Bhavani Devi was knocked at the round of 32 stages of the sabre fencing event at the Tokyo Olympics. Bhavani Devi, who won her opening round quite comfortably, lost to Manon Brunet with a scoreline of 15-7, currently ranked third in the world.



The game was extremely tactful in the initial stages, as there were a lot of points that had to be played again. However, Manon kept pushing Bhavani back and seized the initiative in the first period leading by 8-2.

In the second period, Bhavani recovered well and this time took the charge of Manon. It was impressive to see that Bhavani not only attacked well but also gained a couple of good points through her riposte despite Manon trying to push her back. But in the end, Brunet was way too quick and eventually finished the game quite comfortably.