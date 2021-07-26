Hockey
Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 3 — India vs Germany — Updates, score, results, blog
Welcome to our live blog coverage of Group B action at Tokyo 2020 as the Indian women's hockey team face Germany
The Indian eves take on Germany in their second Group B clash of the Field Hockey event at Tokyo 2020.
Ranked tenth, the Indian girls did well to hold the World Champions Netherlands to a 1-1 draw until half-time but were unable to withstand the sustained pressure and went down fighting 1-5.
Rani and co. take on a German side currently ranked as World No 3, as per the FIH, knowing they need at least a draw to ensure they give themselves a chance to remain within striking distance of a quarterfinal place.
The Indians lost to Germany in a four-match series in Dusseldorf earlier this year but got substantially better as the tour progressed.
Sjoerd Marijne's team also have Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa in a tough group where they need to finish among the top four in order to progress to the quarterfinals.
Rani Rampal and co will take heart from the fact that the Germans succumbed to a lower-ranked Spanish side in the quarterfinal stage of the 2018 Women's World Cup, and also from their own exploits against fancied teams like Great Britain (England), the USA, Australia, Ireland, and Spain as well.
Do not miss the action that begins at 1745 IST
So, stay tuned with us.
Live Updates
- 26 July 2021 11:50 AM GMT
Germany's women's hockey team captain Nike Lorenz wore the rainbow flag for the game against Great Britain 🏳️🌈🇩🇪— DW Sports (@dw_sports) July 25, 2021
"While doing sport we deserve to be the humans that we are," she told DW's @jonathancrane5 ahead of the game.
More: https://t.co/EfckMiardW#Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/hTSs4VFzLP
- 26 July 2021 11:48 AM GMT
MARIJNE'S XI ALL CHARGED UP!!!
The #IndianEves line up for our match against Germany. 🇮🇳— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 26, 2021
We can't wait for the live-action! 🤩#GERvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #Tokyo2020 #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/4cSFBRJnel
- 26 July 2021 10:34 AM GMT
The Women in Blue are ready for the German test. 💪— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 26, 2021
Show your support by dropping a 💙 in the comments section. 🇮🇳#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #TokyoTogether #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/aUVHmRFUqb