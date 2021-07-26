Top
Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 3 — India vs Germany — Updates, score, results, blog

Welcome to our live blog coverage of Group B action at Tokyo 2020 as the Indian women's hockey team face Germany

The Indian eves take on Germany in their second Group B clash of the Field Hockey event at Tokyo 2020.

Ranked tenth, the Indian girls did well to hold the World Champions Netherlands to a 1-1 draw until half-time but were unable to withstand the sustained pressure and went down fighting 1-5.

Rani and co. take on a German side currently ranked as World No 3, as per the FIH, knowing they need at least a draw to ensure they give themselves a chance to remain within striking distance of a quarterfinal place.

The Indians lost to Germany in a four-match series in Dusseldorf earlier this year but got substantially better as the tour progressed.

Sjoerd Marijne's team also have Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa in a tough group where they need to finish among the top four in order to progress to the quarterfinals.

Rani Rampal and co will take heart from the fact that the Germans succumbed to a lower-ranked Spanish side in the quarterfinal stage of the 2018 Women's World Cup, and also from their own exploits against fancied teams like Great Britain (England), the USA, Australia, Ireland, and Spain as well.

Do not miss the action that begins at 1745 IST

So, stay tuned with us.

Live Updates

Rani Rampal 
