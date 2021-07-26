Indian middleweight boxer Ashish Kumar Chaudhary was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics, today. The 27-year-old Indian fell to the Chinese Touheta Erbieke by a unanimous decision to have his Olympic dream crashed.

Competing in the Olympics for the first time, Ashish Kumar followed the footsteps of fellow countrymates, Vikas Krishan and Manish Kaushik, to become the third Indian pugilist to return back home without winning a single bout.

The bout started in a very aggressive fashion with both, Ashish and Erbieke, going at each other without holding. The first round looked pretty close, but once that was drawn in the favour of the Chinese unanimously there was no coming back for the Himachali man.

The Indian seemed overly aggressive at times during the bout leaving the opportunities for counterattack open. Erbieke grabbed on to those and punished Ashish badly.

Once the second round, too, was drawn unanimously in the favour of Erbieke, the Chinese smartly slowed the bout down. The third round was completely about Ashish Kumar desperately trying for non-existent opportunities, while Erbieke sat back and pounced whatever came his way.