The Indian Men's Archery Team led by Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai bowed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after succumbing to a straight-set defeat to South Korea in the quarter-finals at the Yumenoshima Final Field in Tokyo on Monday.

The South Korean Trio of Kim Je-Deok, Kim Woojin and Oh Jinyek got off to a fierce start with 59 in the first set meaning they just managed to get a single 9 and all 10s to put early pressure on the Indian trio. The Indian trio just managed to post 54 in the first set with two 8s, and two 10s.













The Indian Archers got off to a decent start in the second set and looked on course to get the game to level terms. With three 10s in the second set, India managed to put Korea under pressure but succumbed to themselves with an 8 and 9 to manage 57. The Koreans hit back in the way they do best, posting 59 with five 10 points and a single 9.



The third set was a low scoring one with India managing just one single 10 points followed by 8s and 9s. The Koreans started with an 8 but got back into the groove with three 10s to get to 56 points in the third set as opposed to India's 54.



The Indian trio Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will now look to better their performance in the Men's Individual events.



Overall scores:



1st Set



South Korea (10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10) = 59

India (8, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8) = 54

2nd Set



South Korea (10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10) = 59

India (9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 8) = 57

3rd Set



South Korea (8, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9) = 56

India (9, 9, 8, 9, 10, 9) = 54