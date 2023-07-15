Asian Games
Athletics, hockey, wrestling among major sports yet to announce Asian Games squads
The deadline for Asian Games squads announcements is July 15. However, some sports federations have not made the final decisions yet for various reasons.
Athletics, hockey and wrestling are three major disciplines whose squads for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games are yet to be announced with just one day left before the 15 July deadline.
Most squads such as shooting, boxing, archery, cricket and badminton have already been announced by the respective national sports federations (NSFs).
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) — which is being currently run by an ad-hoc panel following the allegations of sexual harassment against its outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — has got a deadline extension of 23 July.
The final hockey squad will be announced at the completion of next month’s Asian Championships.
The athletics squad is expected to be announced after the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships, which conclude on Sunday.
The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from 23 September to 8 October.
List of Indian squads for Asian Games
Athletics: Not announced
Hockey: Not announced
Table Tennis: Announced
Wrestling: Deadline extended till 23 July
Squash: Not announced
Aquatics (swimming, diving and men’s water polo): Announced
Fencing: Announced.
Golf: Announced
Rowing: Announced
Sailing: Announced
Equestrian: Squad finalised
Chess: Announced
Bridge: Announced
Esports: Announced
Ju-Jitsu: Announced
Karate: Announced
Skateboarding: Announced
Softball: Announced