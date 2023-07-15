Athletics, hockey, wrestling among major sports yet to announce Asian Games squads

Athletics, hockey and wrestling are three major disciplines whose squads for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games are yet to be announced with just one day left before the 15 July deadline.

Most squads such as shooting, boxing, archery, cricket and badminton have already been announced by the respective national sports federations (NSFs).

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) — which is being currently run by an ad-hoc panel following the allegations of sexual harassment against its outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — has got a deadline extension of 23 July.

The final hockey squad will be announced at the completion of next month’s Asian Championships.

The athletics squad is expected to be announced after the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships, which conclude on Sunday.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from 23 September to 8 October.

List of Indian squads for Asian Games

Athletics: Not announced

Badminton: Announced

Hockey: Not announced

Cricket: Announced

Shooting: Announced

Table Tennis: Announced

Wrestling: Deadline extended till 23 July

Archery: Announced

Tennis: Announced

Squash: Not announced

Aquatics (swimming, diving and men’s water polo): Announced

Boxing: Announced

Weightlifting: Announced

Gymnastics: Announced

Fencing: Announced.

Golf: Announced

Rowing: Announced

Sailing: Announced

Equestrian: Squad finalised

Chess: Announced

Bridge: Announced

Esports: Announced

Ju-Jitsu: Announced

Karate: Announced

Skateboarding: Announced

Softball: Announced