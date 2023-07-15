Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok, Anirban Lahiri in 7-member Indian golf team

Golfers Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma and Aditi Ashok will spearhead India's 7-member Golf contingent at the Asian Games, scheduled to take place between September 23 and October 8 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

These three golfers were given direct entries into the Indian squad at the Asian Games based on their world rankings.

Young golfers Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs join Aditi Ashok in the women's team on the basis of topping the trials in Kolkata in April this year. Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar, who were 4th and 5th in these trials, miss out from the squad.

Anirban Lahiri, a veteran in the golfing world, brings a wealth of experience to the team. Having represented India in multiple international competitions, including the Olympics, Lahiri's inclusion adds a steady and reliable presence to the squad. Alongside him, Shubhankar Sharma has shown tremendous potential with his notable performances on the European Tour.

Khalin Joshi and SSP Chawrasia, who topped the trials in April, will join Lahiri and Sharma in the men's golf team.

The Asian Games 2023 are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

India have won six medals, three golds and three silvers across individual and team events since golf made its debut at the 1982 Asian Games. All medals have been won by men.

Indian golf team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Khalin Joshi, SSP Chawrasia

Women: Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth