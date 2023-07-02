India's shooting teams for Asian Games, World Championships announced

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the rifle and pistol squads for the Asian Games in China in September and the World Championships in August in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The announcement came following the National Selection Trials 5 and 6 for Group A Rifle and Pistol shooters which concluded at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Friday.

Reigning air rifle world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil has been included in the team for the Asian Games, but misses out for the World Championships. He will replace Hriday Hazarika in the Asiad squad, while Ashi Chouksey will replace Tilottoma Sen. Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Hriday Hazarika will be the air rifle shooters from India at the Worlds.

In women’s air rifle, Ramita JIndal, Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen are the top three, while Olympian and former World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan slipped to the sixth spot. Elavenil is among the high-profile absentees in the squads, which also include Anjum Moudgil and Saurabh Chaudhary, who could not make it back to the team despite a late resurgence in the sixth and final trial.

India Shooting Squad for Asian Games

Men’s air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil

Women’s air rifle: Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey

Men’s 50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

Women’s 50m rifle 3-position: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik

Men’s air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema

Women’s air pistol: Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Women’s 25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

Air rifle mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Mehuli Ghosh

Air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Divya TS; Shiva Narwal/Esha Singh

India Shooting Squad for World Championships

Men’s air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Hriday Hazarika

Women’s air rifle: Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottama Sen

Men’s 50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Niraj Kumar

Women’s 50m rifle 3-position: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik

Men’s air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema

Women’s air pistol: Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Women’s 25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

Air rifle mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Mehuli Ghosh

Air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Divya TS; Shiva Narwal/Esha Singh