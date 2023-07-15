Asian Games 2023: Goan duo to represent India in beach volleyball

Rama Dhawaskar and Nitin Sawant from Goa have been selected to represent India in beach volleyball at the Asian Games to be held in September and October 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Trained by coach Pralhad Dhawaskar, a policeman, one of the two players, Nitin Sawant, is also in Goa Police. Rama is known as a legendary attacking player in Goan volleyball while Nitin's defensive game is his speciality.

The two players qualified for the Asian Games after winning the beach volleyball trials held in Chennai's Marina Beach this week under the ad-hoc committee of the Volleyball Federation of India.

Congratulations to Rama Dhawaskar and Nitin Sawant on securing their spot for beach volleyball in the upcoming Asian Games! Their remarkable victory over Pondicherry in the finals at Chennai is truly commendable. Special appreciation to their coach Pralhad Dhawaskar. Pralhad and… pic.twitter.com/SdSWmxHWrl — Nidhin Valsan IPS (@nidhinvalsanips) July 14, 2023

The Asian Games 2023 are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Beach volleyball was introduced at the Asian Games in the 1998 edition and has been held at every edition since. India have never won a medal in this sport. The best finish was the men's team's 9th place finish at the 2006 Asian Games.

India have never sent a women's beach volleyball team to the Asian Games.