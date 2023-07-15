Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Goan duo to represent India in beach volleyball
Rama Dhawaskar and Nitin Sawant won the Asian Games beach volleyball trials tournament to qualify for the Asian Games in September.
Rama Dhawaskar and Nitin Sawant from Goa have been selected to represent India in beach volleyball at the Asian Games to be held in September and October 2023 in Hangzhou, China.
Trained by coach Pralhad Dhawaskar, a policeman, one of the two players, Nitin Sawant, is also in Goa Police. Rama is known as a legendary attacking player in Goan volleyball while Nitin's defensive game is his speciality.
The two players qualified for the Asian Games after winning the beach volleyball trials held in Chennai's Marina Beach this week under the ad-hoc committee of the Volleyball Federation of India.
The Asian Games 2023 are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.
Beach volleyball was introduced at the Asian Games in the 1998 edition and has been held at every edition since. India have never won a medal in this sport. The best finish was the men's team's 9th place finish at the 2006 Asian Games.
India have never sent a women's beach volleyball team to the Asian Games.