India's swimming team for Asian Games announced

A 36-member Indian squad has been named for the aquatics disciplines in the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday named the swimming, diving and water polo squads for the continental showpiece.

Most of the athletes have been picked up based on performances at the National Swimming Championship, held in Hyderabad on July 2 to 5.

The 36-member contingent includes 21 swimmers, two divers and a 13-man team for Water Polo.

Veteran swimmers like Sajan Prakash and Virdhawal Khade have been named alongside younger talents like Annesh Gowda, Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat for the Asian Games.

There are nine women among the 21 swimmers. If the squad is cleared by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, this will be the first time since 2006 that India will have women swimmers representing the country at these Games, who do not usually meet thew qualification standards otherwise.

READ | When China funded Indian Water Polo team at Asian Games

This will also be the first time since 2010 that India will be fielding a water polo team if the 13-man water polo team is cleared by MYAS.

Swimming Squad: Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand AS, Kushagra Rawat, Likith SP, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Matthew, Utkarsh Satosh Patil, Vishal Grewal, Virdhawal Khade, Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran, Linyesha AK, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma, Vritti Agarwal



Diving squad: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi, Heman London Singh

Men's Water Polo squad of 13 players