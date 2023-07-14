India announce squad for Asian Games

India have announced a 15-member women's cricket squad for the 2022 Asian Games later this year.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India at the 2023 Asian Games. Richa Ghosh returns to the team while Titas Sadhu gets her first India call-up. Minnu Mani, Uma Chetry and Anusha Bareddy, all of whom made their debuts recently, retain their places.

"The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format," said a BCCI release.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar https://t.co/s8Xsjkwgkc — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 14, 2023

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team recently beat Bangladesh 2-1 in a T20I series. They lost to Australia in the gold medal match in the Commonwealth Games last year to settle for silver.



Renuka Singh, the leading wicket-taker in the 2022 CWG, continues to miss out of the India squad with an injury. Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol are other notable players who do not find place.

India Squad for Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

The men’s team is a B squad led by Ruturaj Gaikwad because the Asian Games clashes with the 50-over World Cup in men's cricket.