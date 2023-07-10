India name 10-member chess contingent for Asian Games

India's 10-member chess contingent for the Asian Games, scheduled to commence in Hangzhou on September 23, was announced on Sunday. Chess is returning to the Asian Games after 13 years.

In individual categories, India will field Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi in the men’s section and Humpy and Harika in the women’s section.

The men’s team comprises Grandmasters D Gukesh, Gujrathi, Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa. In the women’s section, Humpy, Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri will participate in the team event.

The team announcement was made on Sunday during the General Body meeting of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) in Kanpur.

The 36-year-old Humpy will be the senior-most Indian chess player. She had won the women’s individual and mixed team gold at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha. The other Asian Games medallist in the side is Harika, who won an individual bronze at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou.

India Chess Team

Men: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa.



Women: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri.