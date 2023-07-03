India announce 33-member rowing squad for 2022 Asian Games

The Rowing Federation of India (RFI), on Monday, announced a 33-member strong team for the upcoming 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian team for the continental event will consist of 20 men and 13 women. The team was picked after selection trials conducted in Pune.

The Indian challenge in Hangzhou will be led by Olympians Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat, even as veteran Dattu Bhokanal continues to remain out of the national setup.

Indian Rowing Squad for Asian Games 2022