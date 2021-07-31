Day 8 of the Olympics was shocking and surprising for India, from boxing disappointments to incredible performance by Kamalpreet. Let's take a look at what happened on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri finished at 28th position after round 3, Udayan Mane finished at 55th position. Round 4 is going to take place tomorrow and it'll be a gold medal event.









Archery

Atanu Das was knocked out of Archery 1/8 elimination round on Saturday. It was a disappointing day.





Shooting

Both Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to qualify for the final of the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.





Sailing

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar's Olympics campaign comes to an end after they finished with 17th position overall after the 12th race which was the last race of Skiff 49-er.





#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Sailing

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 10-12 Results



KC Ganapathy & @VarunThakkar100 finish 16, 9 and 14 in Race 10, 11 and 12, which places them 17th overall. Hold you heads up team, you've made us mighty proud! #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/HAUVX8fXgn — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 31, 2021





Athletics

Kamalpreet Kaur finished second overall in the Women's Discus Throw heats on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. It was a joyous occasion for Indians as Kamalpreet became the second Indian to qualify for the discus throw finals in Olympics.





While Kamalpreet qualified for the finals, Seema Punia finished sixth in Women's Discus Throw Heat Group A. Seema was unable to qualify for the finals.





M Sreeshankar finishes 13th in Men's Long Jump Heat Group B, failing to qualify for the men's long jump final.





Hockey

On Saturday, the Indian women's hockey team defeated South Africa 4-3 in their final pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics and advanced to the quarterfinals. Vandana Kataria becomes the first Indian woman hockey player to score a hattrick in Olympics.





Boxing

Amit Panghal, India's medal prospect and world number one, did not advance to the next round of boxing at the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Colombia's Yuberjen Martnez.





Pooja Rani failed to advance to the next round of her event after losing 0-5 to China's Li Qian on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics.





Badminton

Equestrian

India's Fouaad Mirza finished at 9th position after the Dressage event today at the Tokyo Olympics. Cross Country event is going to take place tomorrow.







