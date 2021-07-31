Boxer Pooja Rani knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Pooja Rani fails to emulate Lovlina Borgohain's feat as she concedes a 0-5 defeat against China's Li Qian in the quarter-final of the women's boxing event in the 75KG middleweight category on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Taking on the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist at the Kokugikan Arena, Pooja was throwing her combination punches from the very beginning of Round 1. Qian looked confident as she kept on responding with her powerful punches back on Pooja. Pooja went into charging while Qian waited for the attack to approach and made quick moves. The Chinese won the first round by 5-0. In Round 2, Pooja looked steamed off her energy, which further foiled her natural game. The Chinese was waiting for the right moment to land the accurate punches.

Scoresheet

Pooja kept on getting punched as she had no response against the Chinese, who was quite agile against the rusty Indian. Qian went on to win second-round also by 5-0. Qian was rotating all around the ring and landed successive punches by the time Pooja had lost her confidence. She tried her best to land uppercuts but Qian was strong with her defence. Nothing worked out for Pooja eventually and couldn't make it through the Chinese wall.

Earlier, India's World no.1 boxer Amit Panghal also conceded a defeat in his opening match of the Round 16 at Tokyo Olympics.







