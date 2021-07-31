Tokyo Olympics: World no. 1 Boxer Amit Panghal knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

India's ace boxer and World no.1 Amit Panghal gets knocked out Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics in the 52KG Men's Flyweight category on Saturday by a split decision of 1-4.

In Round 1, Panghal showed his tactical prowess as he defended and went on hitting series of punches right on the Colombian boxer, who won silver in the Rio Olympics 2016. Martinez was energetic, but couldn't break the Indian's guard. Amit was adjudged the winner as 4-1 after the first round.





Scoresheet

In Round 2, Martinez put ferocious pressure on Amit, which the world no.1 wasn't able to return the punches. Martinez levelled it up with regular left-handed attacks on Panghal.



Amit looked a bit rusty in Round 3 and looked too defensive against the Colombian's combination punches. After a quick break, the Indian looked confident again landing the right punches.

Unable to cope with the pressure in the last stages, the Indian bid farewell.



