Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Boxing

Tokyo Olympics: World no. 1 Boxer Amit Panghal knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Amit Panghal was knocked out of Tokyo Olympics in his first bout against Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez.

Amit Panghal at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Getty)
X

Amit Panghal at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Getty)

By

Md Imtiaz

Updated: 2021-07-31T07:53:17+05:30

India's ace boxer and World no.1 Amit Panghal gets knocked out Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics in the 52KG Men's Flyweight category on Saturday by a split decision of 1-4.

In Round 1, Panghal showed his tactical prowess as he defended and went on hitting series of punches right on the Colombian boxer, who won silver in the Rio Olympics 2016. Martinez was energetic, but couldn't break the Indian's guard. Amit was adjudged the winner as 4-1 after the first round.


Scoresheet

In Round 2, Martinez put ferocious pressure on Amit, which the world no.1 wasn't able to return the punches. Martinez levelled it up with regular left-handed attacks on Panghal.

Amit looked a bit rusty in Round 3 and looked too defensive against the Colombian's combination punches. After a quick break, the Indian looked confident again landing the right punches.

Unable to cope with the pressure in the last stages, the Indian bid farewell.


Amit Panghal Boxing Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X