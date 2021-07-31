India's disappointing run in shooting continues as both Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to qualify for the final of Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



While Anjum Moudgil started off strongly scoring 390 out of a possible 400 in the Kneeling position and then backing up it with 395 in the Prone position, she faltered in the Standing position to miss out on the final.

Before the start of the Standing position a spot at the final was well within the reach for Anjum Moudgil, but the 27-year-old failed to maintain her momentum to crash out with a score of 1167 at the 15th position.

On the other hand, India's oldest Olympic debutant, Tejaswini Sawant, was never seemed to be in contention to qualify for the final during the entire duration of the qualification event.

The 41-year-old also seemed to have faced some issue, taking a long break during her second series in the Kneeling position. She finished with a final score of 1154 at the 33rd position to end her Olympic debut on a disappointing note.



