Tokyo Olympics: M Sreeshankar finishes 13th in Men's Long Jump Heat Group B

India's M Sreeshankar finished 13th in his heat of the Men's Long Jump at the Tokyo Olympics. He had been drawn in Group A and ended up recording a best distance of 7.69 on his very first attempt.



The 22-year-old Keralite, featuring in his debut Olympics, was seeded alongside 15 other athletes in Group B of the Men's Long Jump Heat on the second day of Athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Included among them were World Number 1 and World Number 2 – Jamaica's Tajay Gayle and Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria.

The world number 38 got off the groove early, relatively speaking. He recorded a distance of 7.69 (+0.1) in his first attempt. Sreeshankar couldn't better that distance on his second attempt either which was recorded at 7.51 (-0.2).

Murli Sreeshankar finished his quota of three jumps with a 7.43 (-0.1) on his final attempt. Unable to better his very first jump, Sreeshankar was ranked in his own group and crashed out of the event.





For the uninitiated, the criteria for qualification was a distance of 8.15m. However, if that target isn't met, the top 12 performers across both groups progress to the final.



Group B was topped by Cuban athlete Juan Miguel Echevarria and Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece who secured the qualifying mark with jumps of 8.50 and 8.22 on their very first attempts.

More updates to follow