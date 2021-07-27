Day four of the Tokyo Olympics was full of ups and downs, from the Indian Men's Hockey Team's incredible comeback to huge setbacks in the shooting events. Let's take a look at everything that happened today at the Tokyo Olympics.

Shooting

On Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics, two Indian shooting pairs competed in the Mixed 10m Air Pistol event. Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker/Saurabh Chaudhary Both pairs failed to advance to the next round, and India's title hopes for today were dashed. Manu and Saurabh performed well in the qualifying round but they failed to perform in stage 2.





Similarly, the Mixed 10m Rifle Teams of Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar were eliminated from the Olympics after failing to qualify in the first round of qualification.



Sailing

India was performing well in Sailing, but today Nethra Kumanan finished at an overall ranking of 33, whereas, on the other hand, Vishnu Saravanan finished with an overall ranking of 22 Race 6 with still 4 more races to go for both Nethra and Vishnu.





Vishnu finishes Laser Race 6 at 12 spot



Let's continue to support him with #Cheer4India #Sailing #Tokyo2020 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 27, 2021

In Men's Skiff 49er the duo of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finished on 18 position after race one.





🇮🇳 Sailing duo of @VarunThakkar100 and KC Ganapathy finishes Race 1 at the 18th spot.



Race 2 and 3 to follow soon#Sailing #Tokyo2020



Let's continue to support them with #Cheer4India — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 27, 2021

Race 2 and Race 3 has been rescheduled.





Hockey

Following a humiliating 7-1 loss to Australia, India took a different approach today, defeating Spain 3-0. India is now in the race for qualification, with only one more group stage match against Argentina remaining.





Brilliant comeback by India after a disappointing result against Australia just 2 days back. A comfortable victory and lots of positives. ✌️

Final score:

🇮🇳 3⃣-0⃣ 🇪🇸#Tokyo2020 | #Hockey | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/vf0uW0p374 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 27, 2021

Badminton

Satvik and Chirag had a difficult day. Despite winning the match against the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, India's men's doubles team of Satvik and Chirag failed to advance in the next round. They finished 3rd on the group stage table. Chirag and Satvik's Tokyo Olympics comes to an end.





Satwik and Chirag beat the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight games.

2⃣1⃣-1⃣7⃣

2⃣1⃣-1⃣9⃣



With this, they end their debut #Olympics with a victory. Unfortunate not to progress further but something to build on for sure.🏸#Tokyo2020 | #Badminton | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/odBy8lxwTV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 27, 2021

Table Tennis

Sharath had an outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the second Indian and first male paddler to advance to the third round. Unfortunately, Sharath lost today in the third round of table tennis to World No. 3 Chinese paddler Ma Long. The Indian was eliminated from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing in straight sets, 11-7, 8-11, 13-11, 11-4, and 11-4.





#SharathKamal goes down fighting against #MaLong.



The Chinese had previously won the last 3 meetings without dropping a game.



Today, the Indian paddler made the Dragon sweat after winning the second game 11-8. #TableTennis | #TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Ht7Da9MTdJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 27, 2021







Boxing

Indian welterweight boxer from Assam, Lovlina Borgohain won in the round of 16 match against the German boxer Nadine Apetz by 3-2 in her Olympics debut.





Onwards! 🥊🔥



Power packed punching from Lovlina Borgohain lands her a last eight slot as she wins 3-2 against Nadine Apetz of #GER in the women's 69kg welterweight category! 👏 #IND #Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/Y9rserNmyR — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 27, 2021







