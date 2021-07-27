Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 Roundup: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury stoke big disappointment
India medal chances continues to dent as the young duo of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary fail to reach the finals of mixed shooting event
Day four of the Tokyo Olympics was full of ups and downs, from the Indian Men's Hockey Team's incredible comeback to huge setbacks in the shooting events. Let's take a look at everything that happened today at the Tokyo Olympics.
Shooting
On Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics, two Indian shooting pairs competed in the Mixed 10m Air Pistol event. Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker/Saurabh Chaudhary Both pairs failed to advance to the next round, and India's title hopes for today were dashed. Manu and Saurabh performed well in the qualifying round but they failed to perform in stage 2.
Similarly, the Mixed 10m Rifle Teams of Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar were eliminated from the Olympics after failing to qualify in the first round of qualification.
Sailing
India was performing well in Sailing, but today Nethra Kumanan finished at an overall ranking of 33, whereas, on the other hand, Vishnu Saravanan finished with an overall ranking of 22 Race 6 with still 4 more races to go for both Nethra and Vishnu.
In Men's Skiff 49er the duo of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finished on 18 position after race one.
Race 2 and Race 3 has been rescheduled.
Hockey
Following a humiliating 7-1 loss to Australia, India took a different approach today, defeating Spain 3-0. India is now in the race for qualification, with only one more group stage match against Argentina remaining.
Badminton
Satvik and Chirag had a difficult day. Despite winning the match against the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, India's men's doubles team of Satvik and Chirag failed to advance in the next round. They finished 3rd on the group stage table. Chirag and Satvik's Tokyo Olympics comes to an end.
Table Tennis
Sharath had an outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the second Indian and first male paddler to advance to the third round. Unfortunately, Sharath lost today in the third round of table tennis to World No. 3 Chinese paddler Ma Long. The Indian was eliminated from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing in straight sets, 11-7, 8-11, 13-11, 11-4, and 11-4.
Boxing
Indian welterweight boxer from Assam, Lovlina Borgohain won in the round of 16 match against the German boxer Nadine Apetz by 3-2 in her Olympics debut.