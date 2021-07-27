Tokyo Olympics: Saurabh Chaudhury & Manu Bhaker fail to reach shooting final in Mixed event

Two Indian shooting pairs were in action on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics in the Mixed 10m Air Pistol event on Tuesday.



Saurabh Chaudhury had paired up with Manu Bhakur, whereas Abhishek Verma paired with Yashaswini Singh Deswal.

Saurabh Chaudhury and Manu Bhaker after Round 1

In Qualification stage 1, Chaudhury/Manu had an impressive start in the qualifications blitzing into the top position. In series 1, Manu shot 97, while Saurabh hit a 98. Chaudhury hit a perfect 100 in series 2, complemented with Bhaker's 94. In series 3, Chaudhury shot 98, Bhaker 95 shot and finished in the top position with a total aggregate of 582/600.

CONTRASTING FORTUNES FOR THE INDIANS 🇮🇳



1⃣ #ManuBhaker - #SaurabhChaudhary ➡️ 582



Manu - 286

Saurabh - 296



1⃣7⃣ #YashaswiniDeswal - #AbhishekVerma ➡️ 564



Yashaswini - 281

Abhishek - 283



Manu-Saurabh proceed to Stage 2, Yashaswini-Abhishek knocked-out.#Tokyo2020 #Shooting — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 27, 2021

Only eight top shooters made it to Round 2, where instead of three series, two series were shot.



As Chaudhury and Bhaker picked up 96 and 92, respectively in series 1, with two 8s by Bhaker. In series 2, a nail-biting finish ensued as Bhaker shot 94 with two 8s while Chaudhury shot 98. They shot an aggregate of 380/400, they finished seventh.

Verma/Deswal started off slow but soon picked up a quick recovery. Deswal hit a 95 in Series 1, whereas Verma hit a 92, with a below-par 7. In series two, Verma and Yashaswini shot 94 and 95, respectively. They concluded the final series with 97 and 91respectively. Reaching a total aggregate of 564/600, they finished at the 17th position among the 20 shooters, unable to make it to the Qualification 2 round.