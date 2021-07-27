Tokyo Olympics: Why Satwik-Chirag got knocked-out of medal contention even before match began?

Things came unwinding all too soon for the World No. 10 badminton pair from India of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they discovered that they were out of medal contention even before their final Group A match started. Going up against the World No. 18 British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, Satwik-Chirag realised that their Tokyo Olympics journey will come to an end as they are no longer going to be in the Top 2 spot of their Group.

Group draws can get unkind and being placed in the 'Group of Death' in Men's Doubles, Satwik-Chirag knew they had to play every match carefully. Even though the young Indian pair got off to a strong start in their debut match against the World No. 3 pair from Chinese Taipei of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin and went on to win it, their fates were marred by a loss at the hands of the Minions in their second group match.



Satwik-Chirag's ouster EXPLAINED:



Indonesia and Chinese Taiper have 2⃣ wins and so would India if they win here.



However, they will go out on the number of games won in total (even if they win in straight games)



Indonesia 5-2

Taipei 5-3

India 4-3 #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton



The Minions choked at the last minute

In Men's Doubles, only the top 2 teams of the groups are allowed to head into the quarter finals of the Tokyo Olympics. All along, Satwik-Chirag were placed second in the race after the Minions pair of Kevin Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon.

We move on to #Badminton



🏸Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on Great Britain's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy who are ranked 1⃣8⃣ in the world.



They have faced each other once before, and the British duo emerged victorious.