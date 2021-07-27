Tokyo Olympics - Hockey: Indian men claim comfortable victory against Spain

The Indian Hockey team recovered from their 7-1 loss to Australia a few days back to clinch a crucial victory against Spain. This victory sets them on course to qualify for the next round with a win against Argentina being the only other obstacle that needs to be overcome.



The first quarter seemed quite strange as both teams were getting nowhere near the goal and neither were they taking their chances near the circle. India seemed particularly sloppy in the midfield and were not being able to get the ball to the forwards. Things changed however as Simranjeet capitalised on a ball into the circle and put India in the lead with 4 minutes to go. India immediately got a penalty corner after that and were awarded 2 more before the umpire finally awarded a stroke for blocking the trajectory of the ball. Rupinderpal Singh converted it and at the end of the 1st quarter, India was 2-0 up. Solid Indian defense

Spain came out in the 2nd half with various attacking movements down both flanks. They won a penalty corner, and it was Sreejesh who saved India again with two consecutive saves. They won another penalty corner 4 minutes later, but it was cleared by the India defense. India continued their attempts to break the Spanish defense, but it remained 2-0 at the end of the 2nd quarter as well.

Brilliant comeback by India after a disappointing result against Australia just 2 days back. A comfortable victory and lots of positives. ✌️

Final score:

🇮🇳 3⃣-0⃣ 🇪🇸#Tokyo2020 | #Hockey | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/vf0uW0p374 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 27, 2021

The beginning of the second half saw several turnovers by India with Akashdeep and Dilpreet being particularly lively in the opposition half. Spain went a man down for 5 minutes as it was found they had 12 players on the field. Their captain was sent off as a result. India failed to capitalize on the moment despite the man advantage. Spain seemed to be spurred on and managed to keep the Indian attack at bay. There was also a controversial moment in the last second when Spain claimed a foot despite advantage being played about 2 seconds before the hooter went. They won a penalty corner but it was duly cleared out.



The 4th quarter began with India pressing heavily. They won a penalty corner in the 9th minute and Rupinderpal Singh duly converted it with a sublime drag into the bottom left corner. Spain ramped their game up by winning a PC in the 7th minute after which they duly won one more. It was 2 PC's in a row for the Spaniards as even India could not clear their lines. The game continued with India squandering a chance in front of the goal 4 minutes from the hooter. It ended 3-0 and with this victory India moves up to 2nd place on the points table with 2 games to spare.















