It just keeps on getting from bad to worse for India in Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.

After the disappointments in Mixed 10m Air Pistol today morning, the Mixed 10m Rifle Teams comprising of Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar, too, crashed out of the Olympics without a fight.

Unlike the Mixed Pistol, where at least one pair advanced to the Qualification Stage 2, neither team in Rifle managed to cross the first barrier.

The duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar finished 12th with a combined score of 626.5. Both of them had a near-identical score individually, with Elavenil scoring 313.2, and Divyansh 313.3.

They were followed by India's second team comprising Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar, who finished 18th with a combined score of 623.8. Anjum Moudgil was clearly the better shooter here, with an individual total of 312.4 while Deepak Kumar managed 311.4.

The Chinese pair of Yang Qian and Yang Haoran finished first in Qualification Stage 1 with a score of 633.2. While Poland and South Korea rounded the top 3 with scores of 630.8 and 630.5, respectively.

It is just plain disappointing for India as the country's most fancied sport this Olympics is yet to deliver a medal even after four days and seven different events!