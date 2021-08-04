Top
Tokyo Olympics: Day 12 Roundup: Lovlina wins bronze, Ravi Kumar confirms India's fourth medal

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Men's Javelin throw finals, Indian Women's Hockey team to play bronze medal match against Great Britain on Friday

Lovlina Borgohain in the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics
Lovlina Borgohain (Source: Getty Images)

Keyur Jain

Updated: 2021-08-04T19:45:22+05:30

It was a fantastic day for India in the Tokyo Olympics today, as India secured a medal in wrestling and won bronze in the boxing event. Neeraj Chopra's performance in the Javelin Throw qualifications today was outstanding.


Golf

Aditi Ashok, got off to a flying start at the Olympic Games, carding a four-under 67 in the first round to share second place in Tokyo on Wednesday. Diksha Dagar, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics late, is in joint 56th place.


Read the full match report here


Athletics

Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra threw a huge 86.65 to secure his place in the final. He was drawn in Group A, and in addition to qualifying, he topped the Group A table. India's Shivpal Singh who was playing alongside Neeraj failed to qualify for the Finals.


Read the full match report here


Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain of India, who had earlier assured a medal for India by reaching the semifinals of the women's 69KG boxing category, wins bronze following a 5-0 defeat over Turkey's defending world champion Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday.


Read the full match report here


Wrestling

Today, India had a fantastic start in wrestling, and they are assured of a medal as well.

Deepak Punia, Indian men's freestyle wrestler, loses 0-10 to David Taylor of the United States in the semifinals of the 86kg wrestling match at the Tokyo Olympics. Deepak will now compete for the bronze medal.


Read the full match report here


Anshu Malik was eliminated in the morning after losing 8-2 to Iryana Kurachkina of Belarus, but she advances to the repechage rounds in the women's 57kg category in the evening as her opponent from the first round, Iryna Kurachkina, enters the gold-medal match. She will compete for a bronze medal tomorrow.





Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Indian men's freestyle wrestler in the 57kg weight division, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics final by defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev by fall. Ravi's victory ensures that India will receive a medal.


Read the full match report here


Hockey

The Indian women's team lost to Argentina in the Semifinals on Wednesday by a score of 2-1. India will now face Great Britain for the bronze medal on Friday.


Read the full match report here


Tokyo Olympics Javelin Throw Boxing Lovlina Borgohain Neeraj Chopra Wrestling Ravi Dahiya Hockey 
