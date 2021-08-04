It was a fantastic day for India in the Tokyo Olympics today, as India secured a medal in wrestling and won bronze in the boxing event. Neeraj Chopra's performance in the Javelin Throw qualifications today was outstanding.





Golf

Aditi Ashok, got off to a flying start at the Olympic Games, carding a four-under 67 in the first round to share second place in Tokyo on Wednesday. Diksha Dagar, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics late, is in joint 56th place.





⛳️ Wonderful day for India at the golf course!#AditiAshok finishes Round 1 with 67 points.





Athletics

Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra threw a huge 86.65 to secure his place in the final. He was drawn in Group A, and in addition to qualifying, he topped the Group A table. India's Shivpal Singh who was playing alongside Neeraj failed to qualify for the Finals.





Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain of India, who had earlier assured a medal for India by reaching the semifinals of the women's 69KG boxing category, wins bronze following a 5-0 defeat over Turkey's defending world champion Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday.





Lovlina Borgohain goes down fighting to top-seed Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinals of the Women's Welterweight category.

Wrestling

Today, India had a fantastic start in wrestling, and they are assured of a medal as well.

Deepak Punia, Indian men's freestyle wrestler, loses 0-10 to David Taylor of the United States in the semifinals of the 86kg wrestling match at the Tokyo Olympics. Deepak will now compete for the bronze medal.





Deepak Punia loses to David Taylor of the USA in the Men's Freestyle 86kg semifinal.



🇮🇳 0 - 10 🇺🇸



He'll have a chance to play for bronze tomorrow. 🥉

Anshu Malik was eliminated in the morning after losing 8-2 to Iryana Kurachkina of Belarus, but she advances to the repechage rounds in the women's 57kg category in the evening as her opponent from the first round, Iryna Kurachkina, enters the gold-medal match. She will compete for a bronze medal tomorrow.









Good news for Team India, as Anshu Malik is in the Repechage Rounds and has a shot at Bronze. 🥉



She will face Valeria Koblova of ROC tomorrow.













Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Indian men's freestyle wrestler in the 57kg weight division, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics final by defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev by fall. Ravi's victory ensures that India will receive a medal.





Hockey

The Indian women's team lost to Argentina in the Semifinals on Wednesday by a score of 2-1. India will now face Great Britain for the bronze medal on Friday.





NOT MEANT TO BE 💔



The Indian Women's Hockey Team is defeated by Argentina in the semi-final match.



🇮🇳 1-2 🇦🇷

