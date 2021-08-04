Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra storms into the final of Men's Javelin Throw in sensational style!

Good morning India! You can wake up to the good news of Neeraj Chopra storming into the final of Men's Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics with some authority! He had been drawn in Group A and ended up breaching the qualification mark on his very first attempt. Neeraj threw a monstrous 86.65 to book his slot in the final. He was the second athlete to do so after Finland's Lassi Etelatalo recorded a season's best of 84.50.



The 23-year-old from Panipat was widely regarded as India's best, most realistic hope for an Athletics medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He was seeded alongside 15 other athletes in Group A of the Men's Javelin Throw Heat.

And just like that, 86.65 on his first attempt. Neeraj 'no fuss' Chopra. It's only 6.00 am yet, and it's already a good Wednesday. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Kunaal Majgaonkar (@kunmajgaonkar) August 4, 2021

Included among them was the one and only Jonannes Vetter of Germany. The world number one has been in incredible form this season and has thrown multiple times over 90m, essentially being head and shoulders over the rest of field. Heading into the Olympics, Neeraj had already broken his own National Record several times – most recently this year, when he had recorded his personal best of 88.07.

Giant first throw of 86.65m from @Neeraj_chopra1 to seal qualification to the final on his first attempt! Knew it would be a good idea to wake up just that little earlier 💪 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 4, 2021

The qualification mark set for the Javelin Throw was 83.50. All eyes on August 7 now!



More updates to follow.