Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra storms into the final of Men's Javelin Throw in sensational style!
Neeraj Chopra threw 86.65 on his very first attempt to progress to the final directly!
Good morning India! You can wake up to the good news of Neeraj Chopra storming into the final of Men's Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics with some authority! He had been drawn in Group A and ended up breaching the qualification mark on his very first attempt. Neeraj threw a monstrous 86.65 to book his slot in the final. He was the second athlete to do so after Finland's Lassi Etelatalo recorded a season's best of 84.50.
The 23-year-old from Panipat was widely regarded as India's best, most realistic hope for an Athletics medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He was seeded alongside 15 other athletes in Group A of the Men's Javelin Throw Heat.
Included among them was the one and only Jonannes Vetter of Germany. The world number one has been in incredible form this season and has thrown multiple times over 90m, essentially being head and shoulders over the rest of field. Heading into the Olympics, Neeraj had already broken his own National Record several times – most recently this year, when he had recorded his personal best of 88.07.
The qualification mark set for the Javelin Throw was 83.50. All eyes on August 7 now!
