Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's team loses in semifinals, to play for bronze medal

The Indian women's hockey team goes down against Argentina in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. They will play for the bronze medal against Great Britain on Friday

The Indian team cherished their early lead as Gurjit struck her second goal of the tournament with an immaculate conversion of a penalty corner. They maintained their slender margin till the end of the first quarter. However, in Q2, Argentine captain Maria Barrionuevo earned a PC and converted it to a goal in the 18th minute.

ARGENTINA IN THE LEAD



India concede another goal through Penalty Corner and are under complete domination of Argentina's attack.



🇮🇳 1-2 🇦🇷#ARGvIND | #Hockey | #Tokyo2020 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2021

The scoreboard remained equal for both teams going into the second half. In Q3, Barrionuevo struck again from a PC in the 36th minute. Argentina kept on pressing the Indian defence with their barrage of attacks and also maintained deep defending, which resisted the Indian Eves to enter their circles. India earned PC, ten minutes left in the match but Gurjit's strike was foiled easily by the Argentine goalie.



Earlier, the Indian women's hockey team put up a historic display as they beat Australia by 1-0 in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. This will still be their best-ever finish in the Olympics. bronze

