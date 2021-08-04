Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya qualifies for the final; assures India of a medal

Indian men's freestyle wrestler in 57kg weight division, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, has qualified for the final of the Tokyo Olympics, defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev on victory by fall.



The 23-year-old was 7-9 down on scores when he pinned Sanayev down to be crowned the winner.

The Indian who was leading 2-1 at the end of the first round was trailing 2-9 in the second half, before scripting a comeback for ages.

With this win, Ravi Kumar Dahiya has assured India its first medal in wrestling at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Besides, he will become the first Indian man to win a meal in around nine years when he stands on the podium at the Makuhari Messe hall tomorrow.



