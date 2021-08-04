Tokyo Olympic: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses in semifinal, to fight for the bronze medal

Indian men's freestyle wrestler Deepak Punia concedes a 0-10 defeat against USA's David Taylor in the semifinal of the 86kg wrestling bout to and failed reach the final at the Tokyo Olympics. Deepak will compete now in the bronze medal match.

Playing against a player eight-year older than him, 22-year-old Punia conceded 3 points initially after a passivity. Taylor made a splendid move to clinch another four points in stride and reached 7-0. And then another two and within the first period, Taylor finished it at 10-0.

The World Championship silver medalist and No. 3 seed, Deepak Punia reached the semi-final of Men's 86kg Freestyle, beating China's Zushen Lin 6-3. Deepak was in a spot of bother when he was level on points 3-3 with less than a minute to go on the clock.

Earlier in the day, Deepak Punia showed no signs of rustiness as he hammered Nigeria's Agiomor Ekerekeme 12-1.

India bagged its first medal in wrestling today in Tokyo when Ravi Dahiya won his semifinal bout. He will be in action during the final tomorrow.



