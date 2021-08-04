BREAKING | Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain who had earlier assured a medal for India competing in the women's 69KG boxing competition by reaching the semifinals wins bronze after suffering a 5-0 defeat against Turkey's reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli.

The 23-year-old welterweight boxer from India took a defensive stance from the beginning trying to Surmeneli's series of punches. The Turkish kept on hurting Lovlina and added pressure by the end of Round 1. Surmeneli won the first round by 5-0. The situation kept on becoming torrid for Lovlina. The Indian tried to knock back with her jab and landed a few occasional punches but couldn't deter the Turkish from her combination punches. Lovlina looked steamed off by Round 2 which the Turkish won by 5-0 again.





In Round 3, Surmeneli kept on her flurry of attacks with left hooks and right uppercut as Lovlina failed to respond back and ended Lovlina's shot at gold medal. She won the third round by 5-0.



Lovlina became the only Indian boxer among the nine-member boxing contingent to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.