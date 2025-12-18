Dog bites to AIU's incompetence: 25 controversies that hit Indian sports in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, Indian sport finds itself looking back at a year that felt less like a season of competition and more like a stress test of the entire ecosystem.

Administrative lapses made headlines, athletes fought battles off the field, legal disputes piled up, and some of the country’s biggest federations lurched from one crisis to the next.

From selection blunders and doping storms to high-stakes court verdicts, match-fixing attempts and international embarrassments, the year tested systems, structures and patience in equal measure.

Here are the 25 sports controversies that defined 2025 in India, a year that revealed not just how much progress has been made, but how far Indian sport still has to go.

1. World University Games badminton selection chaos

At the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 World University Games, six of the 12 selected Indian shuttlers never got to play after officials submitted only six names at the managers’ meeting on July 16.

Players called it “career sabotage”, pointing to missing practice-court bookings, lack of shuttles, fines over wrong jerseys and the complete absence of a proper coach on tour.

The issue even extended to track and field with multiple athletes voicing their concerns regarding's All India University's (AIU) lax attitude costing them opportunities to compete despite having paid out of their pocket for the trip to Rhine-Ruhr.

While the shuttlers managed to get medals later as India finished on the podium in team event, the track and field stars were left high and dry.

In the aftermath of the incident, AIU suspended its joint secretary Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon and set up a three-member inquiry committee.

2. ISL 2025–26 season put “on hold”

The Indian Super League’s 2025–26 season was officially placed “on hold” after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) wrote to clubs saying it could not proceed without clarity on renewing its Master Rights Agreement with AIFF, which expired on December 8, 2025.

The pause followed a Supreme Court observation that AIFF shouldn’t finalise a new deal while its draft constitution case was still being heard.

Twelve ISL clubs jointly told AIFF and the Supreme Court that without a contractual framework beyond December they faced a “real possibility of shutting down entirely”, with salaries, operations and India’s competitive readiness all at risk.

The Supreme Court then asked AIFF and FSDL to negotiate in “good faith” and bring a joint proposal to court to unlock the 2025–26 calendar.

Beyond the ISL standoff, AIFF has been criticised through 2025 for opaque decision-making, delayed tenders and messy legal battles over its constitution.

Media and stakeholders have repeatedly flagged the dependence on the FSDL money pipe (₹50 crore annually) and the confusion created when tribunal and court orders on league structures or promotion/relegation have to correct federation decisions.

3. Asian Youth Games kabaddi final ends in controversy

India completed a kabaddi double at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, but the boys’ 35–32 win over Iran was marred by disputes over decisions and intense protests on the sidelines.

Indian and Iranian media both described the final as chaotic, with repeated reviews and arguments overshadowing what should have been a showcase youth title.

4. India–Pakistan “no-handshake” flashpoints

Across 2025, several India–Pakistan match-ups – especially in kabaddi and multi-sport events – ended without the usual post-match handshakes, or with only perfunctory contact.

Clips of Indian players walking past Pakistani opponents without engaging went viral, sparking debate on whether such gestures are political statements or breaches of basic sporting etiquette. International federations reminded teams that traditional courtesies are expected regardless of diplomatic tension.

5. Wrestler Shivraj Rakshe assaults referee at Maharashtra Kesari

At the traditional Maharashtra Kesari wrestling event, Shivraj Rakshe lost his temper after a pinfall call and physically attacked the referee – grabbing, shoving and kicking him on the mat.

State officials banned him for multiple years, and the disturbing visuals reignited discussions on security for officials and the need for stricter punishment for violence against referees.

6. India tops WADA’s list of doping violations

WADA’s latest numbers for the year 2024 put India among the worst offenders in the world, with 260 anti-doping rule violations in the most recent report – ahead of many traditionally “big” sports nations.

Athletics, weightlifting and combat sports headed the list, forcing NADA and federations to talk tough on coach culpability, supplement culture, and grassroots education.

7. Olympian Aman Sehrawat suspended

Wrestlers including Asian champion Aman Sehrawat and Neha Sangwan appeared on WFI suspension lists in 2025, following weight management issues.

The bans disrupted national-camp planning and added to wrestling’s reputational crisis at a time when India is already under global scrutiny for doping. Both the bans were later lifted with Sehrawat marking a winning return at the National Championships in December.

8. Khelo India University Games: lone athletes, weak support

Critiques of the Khelo India and university games ecosystem pointed out that several states and universities sent token one-athlete contingents with minimal coaching or medical support, often returning medal-less.

Analysts argued that this revealed deep inequality in grassroots funding and how flagship schemes can become box-ticking exercises without robust state-level buy-in.

9. Stray dog bites foreign coaches at World Para Athletics Championships

At the World Para Athletics Championships at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kenyan coach Dennis Mwanzo and Japanese coach Mieko Okumatsu were bitten by stray dogs near the warm-up track.

Delhi civic authorities rushed to catch dogs around the venue after the incident, but the damage was done: international teams questioned basic safety and event preparedness at one of India’s biggest para-sport meets.

10. Asian Aquatics: Tricolour on water-polo trunks sparks flag-code row

India’s men’s water-polo team played at the Asian Aquatics Championships wearing trunks that had the national flag printed on them, triggering outrage for violating the Flag Code of India, which prohibits using the flag on garments worn below the waist.

The Sports Ministry and IOA sought an explanation from the Swimming Federation of India, which initially insisted “all nations display flags on competition wear” before agreeing to change the kit.

11. Indian archers stranded in Dhaka amid unrest

After competing at the Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Indian archers were stranded when their return flight was cancelled amidst civil unrest and airport disruptions.

Reports described athletes having to spend extended hours in uncomfortable conditions and scramble for alternate travel arrangements, underlining how geopolitical instability can directly impact athlete safety and scheduling.

12. Women’s hockey crisis and Harendra Singh’s resignation

Indian women’s hockey coach Harendra Singh resigned during a training camp in Bengaluru, officially citing “personal reasons”. But insiders and later reporting linked his exit to simmering tensions with senior players over training methods and communication.

Former internationals publicly warned that continued unrest could derail the team’s long-term build-up towards LA 2028, calling for swift mediation and structural reforms.

13. Lovlina Borgohain vs BFI: gender discrimination complaint

On August 7, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain filed a detailed complaint accusing BFI executive director Col (Retd) Arun Malik of “gender-discriminatory and demeaning” behaviour during a July 8 TOPS Zoom meeting.

Borgohain alleged that he told her to “shut up, lower your head and do as we say” when she requested her personal coach be cleared for a European training stint.

Malik has denied the allegations; an IOA panel later said it found no evidence of gender discrimination, but the episode amplified concerns over how women athletes are treated in official spaces.

14. Para judoka Kapil Parmar threatens to return Arjuna Award

Paralympic bronze-medallist judoka Kapil Parmar announced he was returning his 2024 Arjuna Award in protest after failing to get the government job he says he was promised by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Parmar, India’s first Paralympic medallist in judo, pointed out that other medallists had been given Class-I posts, calling the disparity “injustice” and a sign that para-sport achievements aren’t valued equally.

15. Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers: CAS, title flip and a missing trophy

AIFF first handed the 2024–25 I-League title and trophy to Churchill Brothers, only for Inter Kashi to win back three points at CAS over an eligibility protest and move above Churchill in the table.

CAS ordered AIFF to “forthwith” declare Inter Kashi champions, but Churchill refused to return the original trophy, forcing AIFF to present Kashi with a replica months later – a fiasco that became a global meme for governance mess.

16. Ian Nepomniachtchi’s outburst in Goa

The 2025 FIDE World Cup in Goa witnessed one of its biggest shocks when Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi was eliminated in the second round by India’s Diptayan Ghosh. But the upset quickly escalated into controversy when Nepomniachtchi publicly criticised the tournament’s organisation, from humidity and mosquitoes to venue conditions and food quality.

Nepomniachtchi reportedly left the venue immediately after his loss, turning what should have been a routine shock result into one of the most talked-about flashpoints of the event.

17. Pullela Gopichand’s “don’t put your child in sport” comment

In a widely discussed interview, Pullela Gopichand said he advises parents not to put children into sport as a career unless they are financially well-off, arguing that job scarcity and lack of structured exit pathways make elite sport an unrealistic gamble for most middle-class families.





He later expanded on this, stressing that sport must be integrated with education and long-term skilling so athletes aren’t left with “zero skill set in academics” at 30.

The remarks sharply divided opinion but forced a serious conversation about athlete livelihoods.

18. Messi–Kerala friendly postponed, renovation row explodes

Kerala loudly announced a November 17 Argentina friendly in Kochi featuring Lionel Messi, only for the match to be postponed after organisers failed to secure timely FIFA clearance.

Sponsors and the sports minister said it would shift to the next window, but opposition leaders accused the government and a private broadcaster of “shady dealings” around a ₹70-crore stadium renovation, tree-felling and unclear contractual terms.

The cancellation left fans furious and the stadium politics under a harsh spotlight.

19. GOAT Tour sparks controversy

Messi's eventual visit to India under the banner of GOAT Tour sparked major controversy. The Argentine great had to cut short his visit to the Salt Lake Stadium after being mobbed by politicians and administrators.

The fans, who paid enormous amounts for tickets to witness their superstar in action, were left disappointed and vandalised the stadium.

20. Swimmer misses Asian Aquatics final

India's Saanvi Deshwal missed the women's 200m individual medley final at the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships. The 14-year-old was a reserve for the final, but no one informed her of the actual finallist withdrawing from the event.

What could have been a landmark achievement for the teenager turned into an empty lane at a continental championships.

21. Neeraj Chopra caught up in political crossfire

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra was caught in a political crossfire when he admitted to having invited Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for the inaugural NC Classic in Bengaluru.

Unfortunately for Chopra, his statement came just a day before the terror attack Pahalgam, putting him right in the middle of a political crossfire.

22. Australian cricketers molested in India

In an unfortunate incident, two Australian cricketers were molested in Indore during the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

The accused was soon arrested, but the incident left the world wondering about the women's security issues in India.

23. Sandeep Sejwal suspended

The Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department suspended Olympian swimmer Sandeep Sejwal after alleged complaints of physical and verbal abuse by young swimmers.

"We are constantly threatened with expulsion if we speak out. The coach verbally abuses us, physically intimidates trainees, and punishes us unfairly," said one of the complainants during an interaction with the media.

A source close to the developments shed light on the situation, suggesting that some swimmers had a history of skipping training and resisting discipline.

According to the source, Sejwal would encourage them to attend practice and sometimes reprimand them as any coach would.

24. Complaint against the youngest FIDE rated player?

Sarvagya Singh Kushawaha became the youngest FIDE rated player in the world at the age of 3 months and 7 months.

The joy, however, was short lived as a complaint was field against the kid with FIDE for obtaining the rating by unfair means.

"It appears that the rating was achieved through unfair means, involving clear violations of FIDE’s fair play principles by the coaches or individuals supervising the games," the complaint read.

25. Stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

In a fairy tale story of Indian sports, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally won the Indian Premier League title earlier this year.

While their run to the title was smooth, a major controversy erupted as a stampede broke out during their victory parade outside the Chinnaswamy stadium. As many as 11 people lost their lives in the debacle.