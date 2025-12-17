India among top doping countries for 2024 per WADA report

India continues to be one of the worst doping-affected nations in the sporting world as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released its testing figures for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

As per the data released by WADA, India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) conducted a total of 7,113 tests in 2024. This was the seventh highest in the world for the year behind China (24,214), Germany (15,081), France (11,744), Russia (10,714), Italy (9,304), and the United Kingdom (8,273).

India, however, had the highest rate of adverse analytical findings (AAFs) with a total of 3.6% athletes out of the total testing positive for doping. This means that out of the 7,113 athletes, whose samples were taken by NADA, 260 were caught doping.

Among the nine countries which took over 5000 samples, only India and USA had a positive rate of over one percent. USA had 1.1% of their 6,592 samples return positive.

While India's statistics are highly concerning, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) maintained that it needs to be attributed to the country's higher testing in a bid to curb down on systematic doping.

"While this position may appear concerning at both national and international levels, it is essential to underscore that the figures are a direct outcome of India’s intensified anti-doping efforts, marked by expanded testing and stronger detection mechanisms rather than a surge in doping prevalence," a release from SAI read.

As per the data released by SAI, India's 7,113 samples tested in 2024 is the highest the country has done in recent times.

Year No of Tests Cases of AAFs Percentage of AAFs 2019 4004 225 5.6% 2020 1186 55 4.6% 2021 1794 42 2.3% 2022 3865 125 3.2% 2023 5606 213 3.8% 2024 7113 260 3.6% 2025 (until 16 December, 2025) 7068 110 1.5%

India's Sport wise doping in 2024

The world of track and field continues to be India's biggest nightmare with as many as 76 positive AAFs out of the 1862 samples collected.

Weightlifting and Wrestling follow close behind with 43 and 29 positive tests, respectively. There were 17 positive reports in boxing and powerlifting as well.

Meanwhile, in bodybuilding 8 out of the 12 athletes tested positive at a AAF rate of 66.6%.

Sport Total Samples Cases of AAFs Percentage of AAFs Aquatics 262 4 1.5% Archery 111 0 - Athletics 1862 76 4.08% Badminton 90 1 1.1% Basketball 41 2 4.9% Canoe 185 3 1.6% Cycling 225 3 1.3% Fencing 97 0 - Hockey 220 0 - Football 110 0 - Golf 11 0 - Gymnastics 68 0 - Handball 38 2 5.3% Judo 186 6 3.2% Roller Sports 24 0 - Rowing 139 2 1.4% Rugby 37 0 - Sailing 28 1 3.6% Shooting 183 0 - Table Tennis 35 0 - Taekwondo 39 0 - Tennis 25 0 - Triathlon 21 0 - Volleyball 41 2 4.9% Weightlifting 664 43 6.5% Wrestling 414 29 7% Ice Hockey 6 0 - Skating 18 4 22.2% Skiing 35 0 - Automobile 10 2 20% Softball 6 0 - Bridge 12 2 17% Cricket 225 0 - Karate 29 0 - Kickboxing 18 1 5.5% Motorcycling 17 1 5.8% Netball 18 1 5.5% Squash 37 1 2.7% Wushu 111 5 4.5% Bodybuilding 12 8 66.6% Powerlifting 54 17 31.4% Sepak Takraw 34 0 - Soft Tennis 8 0 - Para Athletics 242 4 1.6% Para Powerlifting 36 2 5.5% Para Swimming 13 0 - Para Shooting 61 0 - Sports for Athletes with impairment - Archery 51 0 - Sports for Athletes with impairment - Badminton 35 0 - Sports for Athletes with impairment - Canoe 38 3 7.8% Sports for Athletes with impairment - Cycling 12 0 - Sports for Athletes with impairment - Fencing 10 0 - Sports for Athletes with impairment - Judo 7 0 - Sports for Athletes with impairment - Rowing 13 0 - Sports for Athletes with impairment - Table Tennis 11 0 - Sports for Athletes with impairment - Volleyball 5 0 - Boxing 413 17 4.1% Kurash 11 0 - Kabaddi 181 10 5.52% Kho Kho 24 0 - Pencak Silat 12 1 8.3% Military Sports 3 0 - University Sports 1 0 -



