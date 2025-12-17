Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

India among top doping countries for 2024 per WADA report

Track and Field continue to be India's biggest challenge as 76 athletes turn positive AAFs out of the 1862 samples collected.

India's doping challenge continues (Representative Image)

By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 17 Dec 2025 12:31 PM GMT

India continues to be one of the worst doping-affected nations in the sporting world as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released its testing figures for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

As per the data released by WADA, India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) conducted a total of 7,113 tests in 2024. This was the seventh highest in the world for the year behind China (24,214), Germany (15,081), France (11,744), Russia (10,714), Italy (9,304), and the United Kingdom (8,273).

India, however, had the highest rate of adverse analytical findings (AAFs) with a total of 3.6% athletes out of the total testing positive for doping. This means that out of the 7,113 athletes, whose samples were taken by NADA, 260 were caught doping.

Among the nine countries which took over 5000 samples, only India and USA had a positive rate of over one percent. USA had 1.1% of their 6,592 samples return positive.

While India's statistics are highly concerning, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) maintained that it needs to be attributed to the country's higher testing in a bid to curb down on systematic doping.

"While this position may appear concerning at both national and international levels, it is essential to underscore that the figures are a direct outcome of India’s intensified anti-doping efforts, marked by expanded testing and stronger detection mechanisms rather than a surge in doping prevalence," a release from SAI read.

As per the data released by SAI, India's 7,113 samples tested in 2024 is the highest the country has done in recent times.

YearNo of TestsCases of AAFsPercentage of AAFs
201940042255.6%
20201186554.6%
20211794422.3%
202238651253.2%
202356062133.8%
202471132603.6%
2025 (until 16 December, 2025)70681101.5%

India's Sport wise doping in 2024

The world of track and field continues to be India's biggest nightmare with as many as 76 positive AAFs out of the 1862 samples collected.

Weightlifting and Wrestling follow close behind with 43 and 29 positive tests, respectively. There were 17 positive reports in boxing and powerlifting as well.

Meanwhile, in bodybuilding 8 out of the 12 athletes tested positive at a AAF rate of 66.6%.

SportTotal SamplesCases of AAFs

Percentage of AAFs

Aquatics26241.5%
Archery1110-
Athletics1862764.08%
Badminton9011.1%
Basketball4124.9%
Canoe18531.6%
Cycling22531.3%
Fencing970-
Hockey2200-
Football1100-
Golf110-
Gymnastics680-
Handball3825.3%
Judo18663.2%
Roller Sports240-
Rowing13921.4%
Rugby370-
Sailing2813.6%
Shooting1830-
Table Tennis350-
Taekwondo390-
Tennis250-
Triathlon210-
Volleyball4124.9%
Weightlifting664436.5%
Wrestling414297%
Ice Hockey60-
Skating18422.2%
Skiing350-
Automobile10220%
Softball60-
Bridge12217%
Cricket2250-
Karate290-
Kickboxing1815.5%
Motorcycling1715.8%
Netball1815.5%
Squash3712.7%
Wushu11154.5%
Bodybuilding12866.6%
Powerlifting541731.4%
Sepak Takraw340-
Soft Tennis80-
Para Athletics24241.6%
Para Powerlifting3625.5%
Para Swimming130-
Para Shooting610-
Sports for Athletes with impairment - Archery510-

Sports for Athletes with impairment - Badminton

350-

Sports for Athletes with impairment - Canoe

3837.8%

Sports for Athletes with impairment - Cycling

120-

Sports for Athletes with impairment - Fencing

100-

Sports for Athletes with impairment - Judo

70-

Sports for Athletes with impairment - Rowing

130-

Sports for Athletes with impairment - Table Tennis

110-

Sports for Athletes with impairment - Volleyball

50-
Boxing413174.1%
Kurash110-
Kabaddi181105.52%
Kho Kho240-
Pencak Silat1218.3%
Military Sports30-
University Sports10-


