India among top doping countries for 2024 per WADA report
Track and Field continue to be India's biggest challenge as 76 athletes turn positive AAFs out of the 1862 samples collected.
India continues to be one of the worst doping-affected nations in the sporting world as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released its testing figures for the 2024 season on Tuesday.
As per the data released by WADA, India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) conducted a total of 7,113 tests in 2024. This was the seventh highest in the world for the year behind China (24,214), Germany (15,081), France (11,744), Russia (10,714), Italy (9,304), and the United Kingdom (8,273).
India, however, had the highest rate of adverse analytical findings (AAFs) with a total of 3.6% athletes out of the total testing positive for doping. This means that out of the 7,113 athletes, whose samples were taken by NADA, 260 were caught doping.
Among the nine countries which took over 5000 samples, only India and USA had a positive rate of over one percent. USA had 1.1% of their 6,592 samples return positive.
While India's statistics are highly concerning, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) maintained that it needs to be attributed to the country's higher testing in a bid to curb down on systematic doping.
"While this position may appear concerning at both national and international levels, it is essential to underscore that the figures are a direct outcome of India’s intensified anti-doping efforts, marked by expanded testing and stronger detection mechanisms rather than a surge in doping prevalence," a release from SAI read.
As per the data released by SAI, India's 7,113 samples tested in 2024 is the highest the country has done in recent times.
|Year
|No of Tests
|Cases of AAFs
|Percentage of AAFs
|2019
|4004
|225
|5.6%
|2020
|1186
|55
|4.6%
|2021
|1794
|42
|2.3%
|2022
|3865
|125
|3.2%
|2023
|5606
|213
|3.8%
|2024
|7113
|260
|3.6%
|2025 (until 16 December, 2025)
|7068
|110
|1.5%
India's Sport wise doping in 2024
The world of track and field continues to be India's biggest nightmare with as many as 76 positive AAFs out of the 1862 samples collected.
Weightlifting and Wrestling follow close behind with 43 and 29 positive tests, respectively. There were 17 positive reports in boxing and powerlifting as well.
Meanwhile, in bodybuilding 8 out of the 12 athletes tested positive at a AAF rate of 66.6%.
|Sport
|Total Samples
|Cases of AAFs
Percentage of AAFs
|Aquatics
|262
|4
|1.5%
|Archery
|111
|0
|-
|Athletics
|1862
|76
|4.08%
|Badminton
|90
|1
|1.1%
|Basketball
|41
|2
|4.9%
|Canoe
|185
|3
|1.6%
|Cycling
|225
|3
|1.3%
|Fencing
|97
|0
|-
|Hockey
|220
|0
|-
|Football
|110
|0
|-
|Golf
|11
|0
|-
|Gymnastics
|68
|0
|-
|Handball
|38
|2
|5.3%
|Judo
|186
|6
|3.2%
|Roller Sports
|24
|0
|-
|Rowing
|139
|2
|1.4%
|Rugby
|37
|0
|-
|Sailing
|28
|1
|3.6%
|Shooting
|183
|0
|-
|Table Tennis
|35
|0
|-
|Taekwondo
|39
|0
|-
|Tennis
|25
|0
|-
|Triathlon
|21
|0
|-
|Volleyball
|41
|2
|4.9%
|Weightlifting
|664
|43
|6.5%
|Wrestling
|414
|29
|7%
|Ice Hockey
|6
|0
|-
|Skating
|18
|4
|22.2%
|Skiing
|35
|0
|-
|Automobile
|10
|2
|20%
|Softball
|6
|0
|-
|Bridge
|12
|2
|17%
|Cricket
|225
|0
|-
|Karate
|29
|0
|-
|Kickboxing
|18
|1
|5.5%
|Motorcycling
|17
|1
|5.8%
|Netball
|18
|1
|5.5%
|Squash
|37
|1
|2.7%
|Wushu
|111
|5
|4.5%
|Bodybuilding
|12
|8
|66.6%
|Powerlifting
|54
|17
|31.4%
|Sepak Takraw
|34
|0
|-
|Soft Tennis
|8
|0
|-
|Para Athletics
|242
|4
|1.6%
|Para Powerlifting
|36
|2
|5.5%
|Para Swimming
|13
|0
|-
|Para Shooting
|61
|0
|-
|Sports for Athletes with impairment - Archery
|51
|0
|-
Sports for Athletes with impairment - Badminton
|35
|0
|-
Sports for Athletes with impairment - Canoe
|38
|3
|7.8%
Sports for Athletes with impairment - Cycling
|12
|0
|-
Sports for Athletes with impairment - Fencing
|10
|0
|-
Sports for Athletes with impairment - Judo
|7
|0
|-
Sports for Athletes with impairment - Rowing
|13
|0
|-
Sports for Athletes with impairment - Table Tennis
|11
|0
|-
Sports for Athletes with impairment - Volleyball
|5
|0
|-
|Boxing
|413
|17
|4.1%
|Kurash
|11
|0
|-
|Kabaddi
|181
|10
|5.52%
|Kho Kho
|24
|0
|-
|Pencak Silat
|12
|1
|8.3%
|Military Sports
|3
|0
|-
|University Sports
|1
|0
|-