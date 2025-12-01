Hockey: Harendra Singh steps down as Indian women's coach

The Indian women's hockey team head coach Harendra Singh has vacated the position, Hockey India confirmed on Monday.

Singh cited "personal reasons" behind his decision to step down.

"Coaching the Indian women’s hockey team has been a privilege that has been a highlight of my career," he said in a statement.

"Though personal reasons call me to step away, my heart remains with this extraordinary team and their ongoing success," he added.

Singh was appointed as the head coach for the Indian senior women's team in April last year following Janneke Schopman's unceremonious exit.

He was handed a four-year contract until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and took over a team, which looked out of sorts after failing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under Singh's tutelage, India clinched the 2024 Asian Women's Champions Trophy title but struggled in the FIH Women's Pro League, winning just two of their 16 matches and failed to qualify for the upcoming season.



