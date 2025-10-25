ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 2 Australian cricketers stalked, molested in Indore

Two players from the Australian women's cricket team were reportedly stalked and molested on Thursday in Indore, the venue for their 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash against South Africa.

As per a report in Times of India, the incident occurred when the players were returning to their hotel from a cafe on Thursday morning.

A bystander succeeded in noting down the motorcycle number of the suspect, based on which an accused named Akil Khan has been arrested.

"Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him," a police official said.

The players immediately alerted Australian team's security manager Danny Simmons of the incident. He contacted the team's local security liaison following which a vehicle was arranged for the players.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered later on Thursday evening.

Australia are slated to play South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore in what is their final league stage match at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Friday.

Alyssa Healy and co have already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament and are currently placed on top of the points table with 11 points in 6 matches.