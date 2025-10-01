Asian Aquatic C'ships 2025: Empty lane in women’s 200m IM Final spark curiosity as Saanvi misses out

Ahmedabad: The 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here has witnessed excellent facilities and competitive action.

Much like everyone else, Saanvi - who was seated in the stands - looked on in disbelief as the start-list appeared on the arena’s big screen, with her name on it.

And the curiosity only peaked when the start list displayed the name of Indian swimmer Saanvi Deshwal with a ‘Did Not Start (DNS)’ beside it.

However, an empty lane 8 in the final of the women’s 200m individual medley (IM) event caught the attention of the crowd and onlookers on Tuesday.

Saanvi Deshwal DNS in Women's 200m IM Final, despite being present in the stands

Progression to finals

Shortly after the finals concluded, a visibly disturbed Saanvi spoke to The Bridge and put on a brave front.

“Had I swam in the final, I would have had another chance to gain valuable international experience at this championship. But these things happen, and the focus now is on the next tournament,” she said.

There is, however, no definitive and conclusive reason for her non-participation in the final.

At the outset, Saanvi had not made the finals cut. That said, her timing of 2:25.81s in the heats got her on the reserves list ahead of the finals.

Thereafter, owing to the withdrawal of Thailand's J Pholjamjumrus, Saanvi’s name found its way to the finals list, unbeknownst to her.

What the rules say?

According clause SW 3.2.4 of Part II of the World Aquatics Swimming Rules, which has been in force from June this year, reserves will be called upon should a swimmer have scratched from the finals.

“Where one or more swimmers scratch from a semi-final or final, reserves will be called in order of classifications in heats or semi-finals. Whenever possible, the event or events must be re-seeded and supplementary sheets must be issued detailing the changes or substitutions.”

Subsequently, per clause SW 3.2.5, swimmers are to report to the First Call Room ahead of the event.

“For heats, semi-finals and finals, swimmers shall report to the First Call Room at a time determined by the event management. After inspection, swimmers proceed to the final call-room.”

While the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) did not issue a statement on the matter, the organiser’s appeared to maintain the assertion that all finalist’s names were announced and that it was indeed the responsibility of the swimmers to ensure tracking of their progression in the competition.

Despite the disappointment of having missed out on the finals, Saanvi’s mother, who was present poolside, spoke to The Bridge and expressed the positives of her daughter’s maiden Asian championship outing.

“She achieved her personal best in the women’s 400m individual medley clocking 5:03.96 on Day 2 of the championship. Of course, we wish she had been able to swim today as well, but it’s fine. The Swimming Federation of India and the organizers have taken exceptional care of the swimmers. We have no complaints, we just take this as a learning experience.”

Saanvi, 14, is notably the youngest member of the Indian swimming contingent at the 2025 Asian Aquatics C'ships and is competing in her first major senior international competition.