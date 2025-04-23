Neeraj Chopra draws ire of fans after Pahalgam attacks

On Monday, in a virtual interaction with the media, a visibly excited Neeraj Chopra announced the staging of the Neeraj Chopra Classic at Bengaluru on the 24th of May.

The news was met with joy and the thought of watching India’s best go toe-to-toe with the rest of the world on home soil made for a mouth-watering prospect.

Just a day later, the massacre of tourists at Pahalgam rocked the nation. Chopra was quick to condemn the attack. “Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Prayers for the victims and their families,” read his statement on X.

What followed soon thereafter was a barrage of responses from users of X that seemingly hit back at Chopra for his affection towards Arshad Nadeem.

'Why invite Nadeem'

“Did you brother from another mother Arshad condemn the attack?” wrote a user. Another posted what was clearly a jibe: “Has your buddy Arshad condemn the terrorists and their henious acts yet Neeraj ? If not, why not ? You may want to check with him.”

Others, meanwhile, were more direct in their intention about the upcoming javelin meet: “Why have you invited Arshad Nadeem? Cancel your event in solidarity. And if that scum from a scum country lands in India, you can bid good bye to your stardom.”

Incidentally, just a couple of days ago, Chopra was asked about the participation of Arshad Nadeem and in response, the Indian star had confirmed that an invitation had indeed gone to the Paris gold medalist.

“Yes, I have invited Arshad Nadeem too. He will discuss with his coach and send his confirmation accordingly,” Chopra had said.

And now, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, a section of internet appears to have be miffed, by Arshad Nadeem not having condemned the attack and for Chopra having previously invited the 28-year old javelin star from Pakistan.

Neeraj Chopra was trolled rather severely on X. (Photo credit: X)

An icon targeted

The posts did not stop at just that, Chopra’s mother was mentioned as well.

“Your mother shouldn't have said that Arshad Nadeem is like her son. I mentioned it at the time of olympics and will keep saying the same thing, doesn't matter if you are the greatest athlete in our country,” read a comment from a user.

The reference is pertaining to the joyous exchange of pleasantries last year where after the medal ceremony at Paris, Saroj Devi, Chopra’s mother had grabbed headlines for calling Nadeem her child.

“The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child," she had said.

The statement had incidentally elicited a similar response from Nadeem’s mother and the exchanges at the time were extraordinary moments of camaraderie between athletes and families from two nations that have had bitter differences over the years.

Chopra and Nadeem, for their part continue to be friends.

On the 24th of December last year, Nadeem had posted a birthday message for his counterpart – “Happy Birthday to my friend and fellow athlete @Neeraj_chopra1 Wishing you a year filled with happiness, success, better health and joy. May you have a wonderful life ahead!”

However, in keeping with the events at Pahalgam, a section of the public has undoubtedly acted in haste to question Chopra, as if to remind him of his allegiance.

As for the Indian javelin exponent, the Neeraj Chopra Classic has always been about bringing a world class event to the country.

And when quizzed about Nadeem’s participation at the press conference on Monday, Chopra had answered in a manner so mature that makes him the icon that he is: “Like other top throwers, Arshad too has been invited. It will involve government (permission) etc. Once everything is confirmed, we will know the final list.”

While more than just a shadow of doubt now hangs over Nadeem’s participation at the Neeraj Chopra Classic at Bengaluru on the 24th of May, what is unmissable is the manner in which public opinion about its icon changes at the drop of a hat, and in this case, for no fault of Chopra's.