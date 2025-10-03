World Para Athetics C'ship 2025: Dog attacks Japanese athlete and a Kenyan sprint coach

New Delhi: In a bizarre and alarming incident, a Japanese athlete and a Kenyan sprint coach were attacked by a stray dog during the morning session of the World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

According to sources close to the development, this marks the fifth such incident since the start of the Championships.

“Three dog bites in 30 minutes. An Athlete from Japan, a Kenyan Sprint Coach, and a security guard were attacked near the practice area. This is the fifth incident. Earlier, two Indians nationals were attacked by the dog, but the matter was buried,” a source told The Bridge on condition of anonymity.

“The incident happened in the morning. The victims were in the practice arena when the dog attacked,” the source added.

The victims were immediately rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital and appropriate treatment was administered.

Mieko Matsumoto, a Japanese wheelchair fencing athlete, was among those injured. Matsumoto shared his experience saying he was attended to immediately.

“This time, when I was bitten by a dog, the doctor immediately came, disinfected the wound, and transported me by car to the medical center,” he shared in a handwritten note.

“When going to the hospital, two volunteers stayed with me the whole time, which was very reassuring. The people from India were so kind that I was able to stay calm without anxiety. Thank you very much,” he added.

As per reports, catching vehicles have now been deployed at the stadium to capture the stray dog and ensure the safety of those present at the premises.

More to follow...