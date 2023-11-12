A week of joy culminated by Parneet Kaur's rise, Pramod Bhagat's gold

We are all set for a festive season as the nation celebrates the festival of lights - Diwali. Ahead of the grand pan-India festival, Indian sportspersons have made their marks in their respective fields.

While youngster Parneet Kaur showed remarkable greet to win her maiden international title at the Asian Archery Championships, thumping seasoned campaigner Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Dhiraj Bommadevara secured India's first 2024 Paris Olympics quota place in archery.

Likewise, in para-badminton, Pramod Bhagat won the Japan Para-Badminton International title, whereas Sriram Balaji won the HPP Open men's doubles title.

Star paddler Manika Batra reached a career-high ranking of 31.

Here is a complete list of Indian athletes' exploits this week:

World Amateur Jiu Jitsu Championships - India won two bronze medals. Sagar Patel in Men's GI 85kg and Anupama Swain in Women's GI 49 kg were the winners.

WORLD AMATEUR JIU-JITSU CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 —



India wins 2⃣ BRONZE🥉 medals:

➡️Men's GI 85 kg - Sagar Patel

➡️Women's GI 49 kg - Anupama Swain



Many congratulations🎉



(📸: Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour/FB) pic.twitter.com/Lk0elpw5Gi — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 7, 2023

Archery Asian Championships - India won 3 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. Young archer Parneet Kaur stood out by winning the women's compound gold as she beat Jyothi in an all-Indian final.

Parneet also partnered with Aditi Swami and Jyothi to win the women's compound team gold. Aditi, on the other hand, paired up with Priyansh to win the mixed-team gold.

3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze: Key takeaways from Asian Archery Championships 2023



Archery Continental Qualifying Tournament - Soon after the Asian Championships, Dhiraj Bommadevara earned India's Paris Olympics quota place in the men's recurve individual round. Dhiraj lost the final but secured the quota place. Ankita Bhakat missed a quota place by a whisker.

Asian Archery Continental Qualifier: Dhiraj Bommadevara wins Paris Olympics quota place

Malaysia Cup - Ramit Tandon reached the semifinal of the Malaysia Cup, a PSA World Tour Bronze event. Abay Singh, on the other hand, reached the semifinal of Niort Venise Verte International, PSA Challenger event.

Ramit Tandon shocks Victor Crouin to reach the Semifinals at the Ace Malaysia Squash Cup

Asian Masters Athletics Championships - 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi instilled a sense of hope among all of us. She made India proud by winning three gold medals (Shotput, Discuss and Javelin Throw) at the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championship, New Clark City, Philippines.

World Champion 95 yr Old Bhagwani Devi Dagar From New Delhi is Now Becomes the Asian Champion to Grab 3 Gold Medals (Shotput, Discuss & Javellin Throw) in 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championship, New Clark City, Philippines. Whole India Proud on Her. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3ioS7Ni4N4 — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) November 11, 2023

FIS International Ski Races - Arif Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, won gold and bronze medals in the FIS Ski Races in the Slalom category in Dubai.



Arif Khan wins gold in FIS International Ski Race in UAE

ITTF Women's Singles Rankings - Manika Batra achieved a career-best ranking of 31 in the world rankings after gaining three places.

Manika Batra reaches career-high 31 in world rankings



Asian Half Marathon Championships - The Indian men's Team, comprising Kartik Kumar, Abhishek Pal, and Sawan Barwal, clinched the gold medal at the inaugural Asian Half Marathon Championships held in Dubai. The trio showcased exceptional teamwork and determination, crossing the finish line with an impressive collective effort.

Indian men's team wins gold medal at Asian Half Marathon Championships

HPP Open title - Sriram Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann won the HPP Open, an ATP Challenger event. They beat all-Indian pair Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the final. This was the third title for the Indo-German pair.

HPP Open: Balaji-Begemann wins men's doubles title; Nagal enters men's singles final



Japan Para Badminton International - India won a whopping 18 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver and 10 bronze. Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal.

Pramod Bhagat wins the Japan Para-Badminton International tournament