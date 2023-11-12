HPP Open: Balaji-Begemann wins men's doubles title; Nagal enters men's singles final

Indian tennis player Sriram Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann won the HPP Open, an ATP Challenger 125 level tournament, men's doubles title in Helsinki, Finland, on Saturday.



They beat all-Indian pair Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-2, 7-5 in the final.

It was the third title of the year for Sriram and Begemann. Last week, they won Wolffkran Open in Germany. In October, they won the Slovakia Open, also an ATP Challenger 125 level event, in Bratislava.

In the semifinal, the Indo-German pair beat Luke Johnson and Skander Mansour 6 (4)-7, 6-4, 10-8 to reach the final. Earlier, they stunned the top seed Andrea Pellegrino and Andrea Vavassori to reach the semifinals.



Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal continued his memorable run in Finland, beating world rank 60 Stefano Travaglia of Italy 6-1, 6-4 to enter the men's singles final of the HPP Open.

This was Nagal's first win against Travaglia after four losses.

Thankful to have made another final this year 🙏🏽



Thankful to have made another final this year 🙏🏽

Looking forward to putting my best foot forward tomorrow 💪🏽

If Nagal beats France's Corentin Moutet in the final on Sunday, the Indian player, currently ranked 139th in the ATP rankings, will go up to 128.

