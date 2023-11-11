Indian men's team wins gold medal at Asian Half Marathon Championships

The Indian men's Team, comprising Kartik Kumar, Abhishek Pal, and Sawan Barwal, clinched the gold medal at the inaugural Asian Half Marathon Championships held in Dubai. The trio showcased exceptional teamwork and determination, crossing the finish line with an impressive collective effort.

Sawan Barwal not only contributed to the team's success but also earned individual recognition by securing the bronze medal with an outstanding timing of 1:04:30 in the men's individual category. Barwal's exceptional performance added an extra layer of triumph to India's presence on the podium.

ANOTHER BRONZE🥉



The Women's team of Poonam Dinkar (1:19:28), Kavita Yadav (1:19:33), and Rima Patel (1:19:40) also returned with a medal at the 1st Asian half marathon championship held in Dubai. 🏃‍♀️🇮🇳#AsianHalfMarathonChampionships #Athletics pic.twitter.com/YrwY81oRg4 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 11, 2023

Asian Games silver medalist Kartik Kumar finished fifth in the men's individual category. The Asian Half Marathon Championships proved to be a successful outing for the Indian contingent as the Women's Team also displayed their prowess. Poonam Dinkar, Kavita Yadav, and Rima Patel showcased exceptional athleticism, securing a medal each with timings of 1:19:28, 1:19:33, and 1:19:40, respectively.

The championship in Dubai marked a significant milestone for Asian long-distance running, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level.