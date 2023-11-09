Arif Khan wins gold in FIS International Ski Race in UAE

Winter Olympian Arif Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, has won a gold medal in the Slalom event at the FIS International Ski Races held in Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates in the city of Dubai.

He achieved the feat in 51.98 seconds after three runs. Silver and bronze went to Alexander Penneck of Great Britain and Maksim Goedeev of Kyrgyzstan who were 0.12 seconds and 1.62 seconds behind him respectively.

Earlier on November 6, Arif finished seventh with a total time of 56.99 seconds in three runs and on November 7, he won a bronze medal with a total time of 55.76 seconds in three runs.

Massive news coming out from Dubai ,Kashmiri skier Arif Khan wins Gold medal in the ongoing FIS international ski races in Dubai in the slalom event.

Arif also won bronze medal yesterday in the same competition.

Arif Khan is a well-known name in the Indian winter sports arena. He was the only athlete to represent India in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 held last year. Arif was also the first Indian to secure qualification in two events of the same edition of the Games. He participated in Slalom and Giant Slalom.

In 2011, he won two gold medals in the slalom and giant slalom Alpine skiing at the South Asian Winter Games. He also competed at the 2017 Asian Winter Games.