Pramod Bhagat wins Japan Para-Badminton International tournament

Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Pramod Bhagat, the world no. 2, got the better of compatriot Manoj Sakar 21-16, 21-19 to clinch the men's singles SL3 title at the Japan Para Badminton International tournament Sunday.



India won a total of 18 medals, including four gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals at the tournament.

Star para-shuttler Manasi Joshi partnered with Thulasimathi Murugesan to win the SL3-SU5 women's doubles title. The Indian duo defeated reigning Paralympic gold medallist Lean Patri Oktila and Khalimatus Sadiyah of Indonesia 21-16, 21-11.

Japan Para-Badminton🏸International - #Update



Take a look at our Medalists👇



🥇Medalists:



* WD SL3-SU5: Manasi/Thulasimathi 🥇 (Beat Paralympic Champions Oktila/Sadiyah)



* MS SL3: Pramod Bhagat 🥇



* MD SL3/SL4: Nehal/Naveen 🥇 pic.twitter.com/CJQiDq7nZa — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 12, 2023

Thulasimathi, however, lost her SU5 final against Yang Qiu Xia 7-21, 14-21.



India also emerged triumphant in the SL3-SL4 men's doubles final. In an all-Indian final, Nehal Gupta and Naveen Sivakumar defeated Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar.

In mixed doubles, Alphia James of India, pairing up with Malaysian Jit Thye Chew, lost to Chan Ho Yuen and Man Kei To.



Dhinagaran Pandurangan and Sudarsan Sarvanakumar Muthusamy won the fourth gold medal for India in the SH6 D final.