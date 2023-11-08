Manika Batra reaches career high 31 in world rankings

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra on Tuesday gained three places to reach a career-high 31 in the ITTF world rankings.

Manika finished in the round of 16 at the WTT Champions tournament in Frankfurt last week. She lost in the round of 16 to Wang Yidi of China 3-0. Earlier, she defeated Doo Hoi Kem of Hongkong in the round of 32 by 3-2.

Manika is the only Indian in World top 50 in women's singles as Sreeja Akula dropped three places to world number 82.

Manika returned empty handed from the Asian Games 2023 as the women's team lost to Thailand in the round of 16 where Manika lost to Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabutt.

In the women's singles, Manika defeated Suthasini in the round of 16 and came very close to defeating Wang Yidi in the quarterfinals but lost 2-4.

Manika dropped one place in the mixed doubles as her pairing with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is ranked 10th in the world.

The history makers at the Asian Games 2023, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee are top Indian pair in women's doubles with a world ranking of 17.

In the men's singles, Harmeet Desai is the top-ranked Indian paddler with a world rank of 73 while Manav Thakkar is stationed at the world number 82.

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal made a comeback to World top 100 with a jump of three places and is ranked world number 100 at the moment while Sathiyan is placed at the world number 85.





