Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, January 16: Sumit Nagal registers upset win at Australian Open - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on Tuesday.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 16 Jan 2024 7:07 AM GMT
Australian Open: Sumit Nagal destroys world no. 27
Sumit Nagal, ranked 137th in the world, defeats world no. 27 Alexander 'Sasha' Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Australian Open Grand Slam in Melbourne on Tuesday.
- 16 Jan 2024 6:41 AM GMT
India Open: HS Prannoy advances to 2nd round
HS Prannoy beat Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in straight games (21-6, 21-19) in Round of 32 of India Open Super 750 in New Delhi.
- 16 Jan 2024 6:29 AM GMT
Catch live updates of India Open Super 750
India's biggest badminton tournaments starts today in New Delhi with top names hogging the limelight at the India Open Super 750.
Follow live updates
- 16 Jan 2024 6:27 AM GMT
HS Prannoy wants to win more tournaments in the build-up to Paris Olympics
India's most consistent singles player in 2023, HS Prannoy wants to win more tournaments in the build-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Prannoy won Malaysia Masters 2023 along with bronze medals at World Championships and Asian Games.
"A lot of good things happened in 2023 and to have both Asian Games and World Championships medals in one month was unbelievable," Prannoy told media ahead of the India Open Super 750 tournament here.
"My target this year is to win tournaments consistently and not just play the semis and finals," he added. Last week, Prannoy started his campaign in 2024 with a first-round loss against Anders Antonsen of Denmark at the Malaysia Open 2024.
- 16 Jan 2024 6:26 AM GMT
What to follow today?
The India Open Super 750 badminton tournaments starts in New Delhi on Tuesday. HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will be in action in Round of 32. Prannoy will be in action at 12:00 PM IST.
Summit Nagal faces world no. 31 Alexander Bublik in the first round of Australian Open.
In hockey, the Indian women's team takes on Italy in the third match of the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi. This game is important for India to stand a chance of qualifying for the Olympics.
In the Kalinga Super Cup, Chennaiyin FC takes on Gokulam Kerala at 2:00 PM, while Mumbai City will take on Punjab FC at 7:30 PM.
PKL matches continue.
In the Indian Women's League, Sports Odisha will host HOPS FC.
Updates are expected from shooting Olympic qualifiers for shotgun
Similarly more updates are awaited from WTT Contender in Doha, Qatar.
- 16 Jan 2024 6:20 AM GMT
What happened on January 15?
WFI defiant in face of suspension: Executive Committee meeting to proceed despite Ministry's warning - REPORT
Asia Olympic Qualifiers: Lakshay Sheoran falls short of Olympics Quota in Men's Trap - REPORT
Super Cup: Nestor scores a brace to keep NorthEast United hopes alive - REPORT
Viktor Axelsen withdraws from India Open Super 750 - REPORT
Catch full highlights here